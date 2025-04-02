High Court ruling on Portland ERF sparks waste management policy debate

In a significant ruling handed down on 2 April 2025, the High Court examined the legality of a decision to grant planning permission for the Portland Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) on the Isle of Portland, Dorset. The claim was initiated by the Stop Portland Waste Incinerator group against the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Powerfuel Portland Limited, and Dorset Council. The judgment focused on key aspects of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 and identified potential misinterpretations and failures in observing relevant planning policies.

The case stemmed from a planning consent issued on 16 September 2024, which permitted Powerfuel Portland Limited to construct the energy recovery facility. The Claimant, an unincorporated association represented by Deborah Tulett, contested the planning decision, claiming that it contravened the Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole and Dorset Waste Plan (2019). Their arguments rested heavily on purported non-compliance with ground-relevant policies.

The first ground of challenge asserted that the Secretary of State's decision letter did not adequately address the proximity principle outlined in Policy 4 of the Waste Plan. The Claimant argued that the letter failed to provide conclusions on compliance with crucial decisions concerning waste management in strategic locations. The judge, Mrs Justice Lang DBE, acknowledged the Claimant's concerns but found that the Secretary of State had, in fact, considered the proximity principle, indicating that there was no requirement to constrain the analysis strictly to proximity, as broader considerations of waste management needs in the area were relevant.

The second ground of challenge revolved around alleged material errors in assessing the Canford site, another possible location for waste management. The Claimant alleged that the Inspector had incorrectly stated that the Canford site was smaller than the proposal at Portland and that it failed to take into account ongoing aviation issues surrounding any stack height. However, the Court stated that the findings were based on expert evaluation and general operational standards set within the parameters of planning law.

The third challenge questioned whether the analysis applied by the Inspector and D1 (the Secretary of State) regarding the four allocated sites was flawed. The Claimant posited that a more extensive comparative analysis was required across these sites regarding their ability to meet waste management needs. However, the Court ruled that policy WP 4(a) was not intended to dictate a comprehensive comparison across all allocated sites; rather, the focus should remain on the specifics of individual site proposals and their capacity to fulfil identified waste management requirements.

The judgment ultimately upheld the appropriateness of the decision-making process followed by the Secretary of State and the Inspector while addressing Policy 4's stipulations on site evaluations. The ruling has implications for future waste management facilities seeking planning permissions and underscores the need for adherence to detailed planning frameworks and objectives.

In conclusion, the judgment serves as a reminder that while community concerns regarding large-scale waste management facilities like the Portland ERF are valid, they must be assessed within the context of established planning laws and policies. The outcome further illustrates the complexities surrounding sustainable waste management in the UK and the balancing act required by authorities when evaluating proposals against environmental, economic, and community interests. Stakeholders and opponents alike continue to watch closely as the discourse on waste management policies develops in response to evolving environmental and infrastructural demands