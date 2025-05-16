In the notable case of Safiullah Ahmadi v Guardian News & Media Limited, the High Court of Justice addressed a defamation claim concerning an article that suggested Ahmadi may be gay and involved with another man. Delivered by Mr Justice Johnson, the ruling went beyond resolving the plaintiff's claims, recognising the evolving perceptions of homosexuality and the subsequent implications on contemporary defamation law.

Ahmadi, an Afghan national, sought damages for defamation against Guardian News & Media regarding a publication that called into question his sexual orientation. The article, released on 18 October 2022, delved into the rising violence against the LGBTQ+ community in Afghanistan, spotlighting the murder of Hamed Sabouri, a gay student. Ahmadi argued that the piece implied he was gay and included a photograph that could mislead readers to link him with its subject matter.

In his argument, Ahmadi highlighted the potential dangers he faced in Afghanistan, where homosexuality is criminalised and may invite severe penalties. He claimed the false allegations resulted in substantial harm to his reputation and psychological distress, seeking £150,000 in general damages as compensation for the risks posed by the article's implications on his safety and standing.

The defendant, Guardian News & Media, countered with a motion to dismiss the claim, asserting that the meanings attributed to the article were not defamatory and argued that the matter was rendered moot as the article did not explicitly identify Ahmadi.

The court analysed the defamatory nature of the statements according to common law, exploring whether the publication caused serious harm to Ahmadi’s reputation. It also examined the societal standards surrounding sexuality, particularly the changes in public attitudes towards homosexuality in the UK since the 1960s.

Judge Johnson noted the critical need to assess whether the alleged defamatory statements would diminish Ahmadi’s standing among "right-thinking members of society." He acknowledged that societal attitudes towards sexual orientation have notably evolved, suggesting that being gay or presumed to be gay does not carry the same stigma today as it did in previous decades.

Ultimately, Justice Johnson ruled in favour of the defendant, concluding that Ahmadi's defamation claim lacked merit based on several legal principles. The court found that the meanings ascribed in the article did not constitute defamation as they did not affect Ahmadi’s position according to current societal standards. Johnson emphasised the legal system's shift in perspectives on sexuality, indicating that mere references to sexual orientation typically do not equate to actionable defamation under present jurisprudence.

Moreover, the judge determined that there was no reasonable prospect of demonstrating the essential serious harm, especially as Ahmadi’s name was not mentioned in the article, nor was he falsely portrayed.

The implications of this ruling reflect a significant evolution in defamation law, aligning it with changing societal perceptions regarding homosexuality. This case may set a precedent for future defamation claims related to allegations of sexual orientation, illustrating the legal system's ongoing adaptation to the realities of LGBTQ+ rights and societal acceptance, as well as the boundaries of journalistic critique.