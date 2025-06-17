The High Court of Justice has addressed a critical public health and environmental safety issue regarding the designation of land in Havering as contaminated. In the case titled "Clear the Air In Havering, R (on the application of) v The London Borough of Havering", presided over by Mrs Justice Lieven, tensions between local governmental decisions and community health concerns took centre stage.

The controversy began with a judicial review application from local residents, collectively known as "Clear the Air in Havering". They challenged the London Borough of Havering's decision from 12 July 2024, which rejected classifying a specific area, Arnolds Field, Launders Lane, as contaminated land under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. The claimants argued that this designation was vital due to a long history of pollution at the site, including past uses for landfill and sand extraction that could endanger nearby communities.

Represented by Dr David Wolfe KC and Ms Margherita Cornaglia, the concerned residents asserted that the legal status of the site should reflect its environmental hazards, particularly given ongoing fires that produced harmful smoke. They referenced previous air quality monitoring that indicated dangerous levels of particulate matter, which adversely impacted local air quality and the health of residents, including schoolchildren and those using nearby recreational facilities.

On the opposing side, the London Borough of Havering, represented by Mr Meyric Lewis KC, contended that extensive assessments by the local authority indicated no significant risk of harm to health from the site, based largely on evidence from environmental reports monitoring soil and air quality. They claimed that the fires at the site fell under a statutory nuisance regime instead of necessitating a contaminated land designation, which diminished the immediate need for action under the relevant environmental legislation.

In her review, Justice Lieven highlighted critical flaws in the local authority's decision-making process. She noted that reliance on air quality assessments might have been inadequate due to the limited data scope, particularly during peak fire periods at the site. Importantly, the monitoring did not include significant events from summer 2023, when the majority of fires occurred, leaving the local authority without essential information to support their conclusions.

The ruling underscored the necessity for a thorough understanding of "contaminant linkages," as delineated in the EPA. For land to be declared "contaminated," evidence must demonstrate a connection between pollutants and a receptor, in this case, human health. Justice Lieven concluded that the local authority's interpretation of this linkage may have been flawed, raising extensive implications for community health and safety.

While the court did not outright classify the land as contaminated, it instructed the local authority to reconsider its decision based on updated data and a comprehensive legal analysis of the site’s status. This ruling serves as a vital reminder of the responsibilities shouldered by local authorities to accurately reflect public health risks in land designations and adhere to statutory guidance.

The case highlights ongoing concerns for communities facing environmental hazards resulting from industrial activities and emphasises the legal frameworks governing contaminated land management in the UK. With the High Court directing a reevaluation based on both historical context and current evidence, the implications for public health and environmental justice are significant as Havering residents await further action from their local government.