On 20 May 2025, the High Court of Justice, sitting in the King’s Bench Division, issued its judgment in the case of HM Solicitor General v Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. The case focused on contempt of court and assessed the appropriate response for individuals breaching court orders. Mr Justice Johnson presided over the proceedings, which involved allegations against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, who had previously faced imprisonment for contempt linked to an injunction from an earlier judgement.

The case originated from a committal order dated 28 October 2024, which sentenced Yaxley-Lennon to 18 months' imprisonment minus three days for flouting an injunction regarding his public statements and publications. This injunction, implemented since 22 July 2021, sought to prevent Yaxley-Lennon from distributing material that could violate legal guidelines established by the court.

In his earlier ruling, Mr Justice Johnson described how the jail term comprised two aspects: a punitive element intended to penalise Yaxley-Lennon for his contempt, and a coercive element aimed at promoting compliance by permitting a potential reduction of the sentence if he demonstrated good faith in adhering to the court order.

The High Court's ruling followed Yaxley-Lennon’s appeal launched on 16 April 2025, which was dismissed, reaffirming the original contempt findings. Approaching the hearing on 20 May, Yaxley-Lennon applied to reduce four months from his sentence, contending that he had purged his contempt by abiding by the injunction's conditions.

During the hearing, both sides presented their testimonies regarding Yaxley-Lennon’s compliance efforts. His legal representative claimed actions had been taken to eliminate undesirable content from social media, along with assurances for future adherence. Conversely, solicitors for Her Majesty’s Government highlighted ongoing accessibility of certain content despite these efforts.

Judge Johnson considered various factors crucial to determining if Yaxley-Lennon’s actions constituted a sufficient purge of contempt. These factors included proportional punishment, state interests in enforcing the rule of law, and the defendant’s future commitment to comply with the injunction. Although the judge acknowledged the removal of a significant portion of infringing material, he also pointed out a lack of expressed remorse regarding previous actions taken by Yaxley-Lennon.

After examining all the evidence, Judge Johnson affirmed that Yaxley-Lennon had demonstrated sufficient compliance to justify a remission of four months from his sentence. The judge emphasised that the coercive aspect of the committal had fulfilled its role, inspiring Yaxley-Lennon to adhere to the injunction.

The judgement concluded with a directive that Yaxley-Lennon’s effective term would now be set at 14 months less three days, enabling early release upon completing the punitive portion of his sentence. The judge also cautioned that any future violations of the injunction could lead to renewed contempt proceedings, stressing the gravity of court orders and compliance.

This case exemplifies the court’s dedication to maintaining legal orders while balancing justice and rehabilitation principles within the judicial framework.