High Court rules on the ownership of Redcliffe Gardens property

Introduction

The High Court has ruled in a complex case involving the ownership and sale of a valuable property in London, amid bankruptcy proceedings against Biraja Pada Bhattacharya and Susmita Bhattacharya. The case revolved around the ownership of a £6.5 million property at 100 Redcliffe Gardens, London, and the rights of creditors under the Insolvency Act 1986.

Background

The Respondents, Mr and Mrs Bhattacharya, were declared bankrupt in February 2022 following a creditors' petition based on a debt of £690,550. Since their bankruptcy, they had made multiple unsuccessful applications to annul the bankruptcy orders, arguing that parts of the property were beneficially owned by their daughters.

The Property

The property in question is a large Victorian building divided into six flats. The Applicants, Robert Armstrong and Geoffrey Wayne Bouchier, acting as joint trustees in bankruptcy, sought orders for the sale of the property and other assets, claiming that the entire property was owned by the Respondents at the time of their bankruptcy.

Respondents' Claims

The Respondents argued that their daughters had beneficial interests in parts of the property, citing informal family arrangements and financial contributions from a relative. However, the court found these claims inconsistent with previous statements and lacking documentary evidence.

Court's Findings

Judge Greenwood concluded that the Respondents were the sole legal and beneficial owners of the property at the time of their bankruptcy. The court ordered the sale of the property, with proceeds to be used to satisfy creditors' claims, and dismissed the Respondents' claims of exceptional circumstances that would prevent the sale.

Implications

This ruling underscores the importance of clear legal documentation in property ownership disputes, particularly in bankruptcy cases. The decision also highlights the court's approach to balancing the interests of creditors against personal circumstances of bankrupt individuals.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision in this case serves as a reminder of the rigorous standards applied in bankruptcy proceedings and the necessity for clear evidence when asserting beneficial ownership claims.

Learn More

