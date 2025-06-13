On 13th June 2025, the High Court delivered a significant judgment in the ongoing legal saga of Adelaide Arkorful v Social Work England, which has raised crucial questions about professional standards in social work. This case comes on the heels of serious allegations against social worker Ms. Arkorful, whose professional conduct had been under scrutiny for several years. The appeal by Ms. Arkorful aimed to overturn a suspension imposed by Social Work England in light of concerns about her fitness to practise, rooted in findings that date back to 2019.

Adelaide Arkorful, with her extensive background in social work, has faced regulatory actions due to serious misconduct as identified by the Health and Care Professionals Council. Following an investigation, the HCPC imposed a Conditions of Practice Order in June 2019, outlining specific requirements to ensure she could meet the needs of vulnerable service users. Despite these measures, further reviews over the years led to a continuing assessment of her capabilities, culminating in her suspension by SWE.

The most recent appeal followed a Fifth Review conducted by SWE, concluding in October 2024. The review reaffirmed doubts about Ms. Arkorful’s fitness to practise, which had been echoed in previous appeals that consistently sided with the regulatory findings. The complexities of these proceedings were marked by numerous hearings that explored the validity of the claims against Ms. Arkorful.

In her defence, Ms. Arkorful contended that prior findings were inaccurately determined and argued that her treatment by the regulatory authorities was unjust. Yet, during proceedings, Mr Justice Dexter Dias articulated the paramount importance of public safety and the integrity of the social work profession. He highlighted the serious implications for vulnerable individuals stemming from Ms. Arkorful’s inadequate record-keeping and lack of proper engagement with the children she was responsible for.

The appeal revolved around two primary arguments: first, the assertion that earlier findings by regulatory panels were flawed, a claim dismissed by the court, and second, the belief that the suspension order's extension was overly punitive. However, this argument was also rejected after a thorough examination of the seriousness of the allegations and procedural integrity.

A pivotal element in evaluating her case was her perceived lack of insight into the gravity of her past conduct and insufficient steps taken towards remediation. The court ruled that a registered professional must appreciate the consequences of their actions, especially in a sector that directly impacts vulnerable groups.

Ultimately, the High Court upheld the Extended Suspension of Ms. Arkorful, confirming that her fitness to practise remained in question. In his judgement, Mr Justice Dias affirmed that protecting vulnerable individuals must take precedence over individual claims against the regulatory framework.

The outcome of Adelaide Arkorful v Social Work England serves as a critical reminder of the high standards demanded in social work, alongside the rigorous procedures established to guarantee public welfare. It highlights the essential balance between fair treatment for practitioners and the necessity of safeguarding vulnerable communities, setting a precedent that underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining trust in the social work profession.