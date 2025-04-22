High Court rules on road safety case

In the notable case of George Morriss v London Borough of Hillingdon, the High Court faced the challenging task of determining liability following a motorcycle accident that took place on 10 September 2019. The claimant, George Morriss, sought damages for severe personal injuries sustained in a collision with a fence after losing control of his motorcycle, which he attributed to two metal manhole covers (MHCs) on the road. The judgment, rendered by Benjamin Douglas-Jones KC on 21 April 2025, disassembled intricate legal principles, particularly regarding the responsibilities of highway authorities to ensure safe road conditions.

Morriss claimed that the accident was precipitated by a slippery MHC, arguing that both covers were improperly situated and had become hazardous due to deterioration and grime accumulation. He reflected on his history of navigating the bend in Falling Lane without incident and highlighted the profound and life-altering nature of his injuries, which resulted in the loss of his left arm.

The ruling explored the legal framework surrounding local authorities' duties, particularly referencing the Highways Act 1980. Under section 41(1), highway authorities are required to maintain public highways in a condition that does not pose a danger to traffic. A key factor in this case was whether the MHCs represented a "real danger," as established in earlier cases such as Mills v Barnsley MBC.

To succeed in a claim for damages under this statute, evidence must demonstrate that the highway condition was dangerous due to a failure to maintain or repair it, directly leading to the claimant's injuries. Testimonies from multiple parties, including highway engineers and inspectors, indicated that both MHCs complied with maintenance standards and posed no immediate risk to motorcyclists.

During the trial, expert testimonies extensively examined the dangers of riding over MHCs, particularly in bending scenarios—a recognised risk to motorcyclists. Claimant expert Michael Widdowson stated that the MHC was polished, increasing risk under precarious conditions of visibility and traction. Conversely, the defendant's expert, Michael Hopwood, maintained that the MHCs were adequately maintained and that routine inspections confirmed their condition was not a concern.

The court also scrutinised inspection protocols employed by local authorities, noting the training and qualifications of highway inspectors who followed thorough inspection routines. The defendant asserted that its actions were compliant with established safety regulations, with no clear evidence of negligence present.

Ultimately, the ruling reflected an understanding of balancing public safety with the reasonable foreseeability of risk. The court concluded that the claimant failed to meet the burden of proof needed to establish that the MHCs were dangerous at the time of the accident, noting the road's low accident history despite heavy traffic levels.

In delivering its final verdict, the court dismissed Morriss's claim, expressing sympathy for his circumstances while reinforcing the principle that not all hazardous roadway situations can be attributed to negligence by highway authorities. The decision synthesised factual evidence regarding road conditions at the time of the accident, the sufficiency of maintenance practices, and the overarching legal responsibilities concerning public roadway safety.

This judgement stands as a pivotal reference point regarding the limits of liability for local councils in road maintenance, signalling ongoing discussions about road safety, individual responsibility, and public infrastructure management