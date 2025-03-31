High Court rules on mortgage moratorium

The High Court ruling in Bluestone Mortgages Limited v Emma Louise Stoute clarifies the Debt Respite Scheme regulations

The recent judgment in Bluestone Mortgages Limited v Emma Louise Stoute & Anor focuses on the interpretation of the Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) Regulations 2020. Delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Mellor on the 31st of March, 2025, in The Chancery Division, the case highlights the challenges faced by lenders in securing debts when defendants experience mental health crises.

The situation arose when mortgage lender Bluestone Mortgages Limited initiated possession proceedings against Emma Louise Stoute and Andrew Michael Stoute after they defaulted on a mortgage loan secured by property in Chatham. Despite obtaining a possession order, the proceedings became complicated due to one of the defendants entering multiple mental health crisis moratoriums, designed to provide temporary reprieve against debt enforcement.

The crux of the appeal revolved around whether the mortgage debt could still be enforced against the defendants, given that it included both eligible and non-eligible debts under the moratorium regulations. The High Court was tasked with assessing whether the proceedings could continue despite the existing moratorium, which has specific regulations concerning debt treatment.

The presiding judge cited earlier cases, including one by Sir Anthony Mann, which set precedents concerning the handling of similar mixed judgments involving moratorium debts. This reflection on past rulings framed the court's considerations regarding the complexities emerging from the blend of different debt types in such cases.

Bluestone Mortgages Limited had provided approximately £300,000 to the defendants in March 2018 but faced defaults starting in August of that same year. Following unsuccessful efforts to recover possession, the second respondent entered several mental health crisis moratoriums from 2021 onwards. The initial ruling by HHJ Parker clarified that while some debt portions were classified as moratorium debts, others, particularly principal repayments, were not. HHJ Parker concluded that obtaining the possession order required court permission, given the moratorium status.

Justice Mellor's judgment emphasised that in cases with both moratorium and non-moratorium debts, strict interpretation of the regulations is critical. The judge made pertinent observations about what constitutes enforcement action, irrespective of the moratorium's provisions on creditor proceedings.

Counsel for Bluestone argued that the regulatory terms should not limit their ability to enforce the possession order based solely on non-moratorium debts, yet Justice Mellor maintained that the regulations aim to protect individuals with mental health challenges, necessitating broader interpretations that safeguard these defendants' rights.

Ultimately, the appeal was dismissed, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to the clarity and protection afforded by the Debt Respite Scheme regulations. This case underscores the complexities when mental health issues intersect with creditor rights, demonstrating the courts' role in interpreting legislative intentions. As such, the evolution of mortgage law is profoundly influenced by these judgments, reaffirming the need for clarity within statutory language to balance creditors' interests against the protections deserved by debtors.