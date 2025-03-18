High Court rules on legal aid fee dispute

The High Court, sitting in the Senior Courts Costs Office, delivered a significant judgment in the case of Rex vs Kabir Hussain, addressing the classification of trial proceedings under the Criminal Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations 2013. The decision, handed down by Costs Judge Whalan, centred on whether the proceedings on 4th October 2023 constituted a trial or a cracked trial for the purposes of legal aid remuneration.

Belgravia Solicitors, representing the defendant Kabir Hussain, appealed against the decision of the Legal Aid Agency's Determining Officer. The dispute revolved around the classification of the hearing on 4th October 2023, which the Determining Officer had classified as a cracked trial, whereas the solicitors contended it should be classified as a trial.

The background to the case involved serious charges against Mr Hussain, including blackmail, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. The trial was initially listed for 29th August 2023 but was adjourned to 4th October 2023. On that day, significant legal arguments were presented, including an application to dismiss the indictment on the grounds of abuse of process.

In his judgment, Costs Judge Whalan considered the guidance from previous cases, notably Lord Chancellor v. Ian Henery Solicitors Limited [2011] EWHC 3246 (QB). The judge noted that the determination of whether a trial has begun does not solely depend on whether a jury has been sworn but also on whether substantial matters of case management have been addressed.

The court heard and ruled on a contested application for abuse of process, which was deemed a substantial matter of case management. This ruling was pivotal in reaching a plea agreement, leading to the defendant pleading guilty to a lesser charge. The judge concluded that the events constituted a trial in a meaningful sense, allowing the appeal.

The judgment has implications for legal aid practitioners, particularly in interpreting the commencement of a trial under the 2013 Regulations. The ruling emphasises the importance of substantial case management activities in determining trial status.

Belgravia Solicitors were awarded the return of the £100 appeal fee, underscoring the court's recognition of their successful appeal. The decision provides clarity for future cases where the classification of trial proceedings under the legal aid scheme is in question.

Learn More

For more information on legal compliance and case management, see BeCivil's English Data Protection Law Guide.