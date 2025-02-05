High Court rules on Hague Convention child abduction case

Introduction

The High Court recently delivered a judgment in the case of Re AB and CD, concerning the application of the 1980 Hague Child Abduction Convention. The case involved two brothers, aged 14 and 9, who were living with their special guardians in Ireland. The application for their return was made by the special guardians, who opposed the boys' mother who resides in England.

Background

The children had been living with their special guardians in Ireland since July 2020 under a care order. This arrangement was later formalised with a Special Guardianship Order (SGO) in July 2023. The boys' mother sought to have them returned to her care during a scheduled visit to England in August 2024, leading to the current legal proceedings.

Legal Arguments

The mother defended against the return application on the grounds of Article 13(b) of the Hague Convention, claiming a grave risk of harm if the children were returned to Ireland. She also cited the children's objections to returning as a basis for her defence. The special guardians proposed protective measures to address any potential risks.

Evidence Considered

The court considered extensive evidence, including statements from the mother and special guardians, a CAFCASS report, and documents from previous family court proceedings. The boys expressed strong objections to returning to Ireland, citing negative experiences with their guardians.

Judgment

The court ruled that the mother's defence under Article 13(b) was not made out. It found that the allegations of harm did not meet the threshold required to prevent the children's return. The court also determined that the children's objections, while genuine, were not sufficient to override the policy considerations of the Hague Convention.

Conclusion

The High Court ordered the return of the children to Ireland, with the return to be effected by 30 December 2024. The court emphasised the importance of cooperation between the mother, special guardians, and social services to ensure the children's welfare during the transition.

Implications

This case highlights the complexities involved in Hague Convention child abduction cases, particularly when allegations of harm and children's objections are raised. It underscores the need for careful consideration of both legal principles and the welfare of the children involved.

