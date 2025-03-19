High Court rules on electricity supply dispute

Introduction

The High Court recently delivered a judgment in the matter of Odeon Arcade Limited and SmartestEnergy Business Limited, addressing a contentious issue regarding electricity charges for commercial premises. The case revolved around a winding-up petition filed by SmartestEnergy Business Limited against Odeon Arcade Limited, concerning unpaid electricity charges amounting to £106,914.25.

Background

Odeon Arcade Limited, the owner of the Odeon Arcade in Leicester, faced a petition from SmartestEnergy Business Limited, which claimed unpaid electricity charges for Units 8A, 9A, and 12. The charges covered the period from July 2021 to February 2023. The key legal question was whether Odeon Arcade, as the owner, was liable for these charges under a deemed contract as per the Electricity Act 1989.

The Legal Framework

The case hinged on the interpretation of paragraph 3(1) of Schedule 6 of the Electricity Act 1989. This provision outlines that a supplier is deemed to have contracted with the occupier (or the owner if unoccupied) for the supply of electricity. The court had to determine whether the term 'premises' referred to the entire property or individual units within it.

Statutory Interpretation

Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Agnello KC focused on the statutory interpretation of 'premises' and 'occupier.' The Creditor argued that the entire premises needed to be occupied by a single entity for the owner to avoid liability. However, the court concluded that 'premises' referred to the units occupied by tenants, not the entire property.

Judgment

The court ruled in favour of Odeon Arcade Limited, determining that no deemed contract existed between the owner and the electricity supplier. The units were occupied by tenants, and thus, the owner was not liable under the deemed contract provision. The court found the Creditor's interpretation strained the natural language of the statute.

Implications

This decision underscores the importance of precise statutory interpretation in determining liability under deemed contracts. It highlights the need for clear contractual arrangements between suppliers and occupiers to avoid similar disputes.

Conclusion

The court's ruling effectively dismissed the winding-up petition against Odeon Arcade Limited. The judgment clarifies the application of the Electricity Act 1989, providing guidance for similar cases involving multiple occupiers and deemed contracts.

