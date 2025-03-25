High Court rules on arbitration agreement dispute in oil and gas sector

Introduction

The High Court recently delivered a significant judgment in the case of Destin Trading Inc vs Saipem SA, concerning the applicability of arbitration clauses within the context of a complex dispute in the oil and gas industry. The case, presided over by Andrew Lenon KC, revolved around the interpretation of arbitration agreements and their supersession by a jurisdiction clause in a subsequent settlement agreement.

Background

Destin Trading Inc, a Panamanian company providing logistical services in the oil and gas sector, had a longstanding partnership with Saipem SA, a French engineering company. The two entities collaborated on various projects, governed by Frame Agreements that included arbitration clauses under the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) rules.

In 2013, the parties entered into a Settlement Agreement to resolve disputes over payments, which included a clause granting the English courts exclusive jurisdiction over any disputes arising from the agreement. Destin later alleged that it was induced into this agreement by misrepresentations from Saipem, seeking rescission and restitution.

Legal Issues

The core legal issue was whether the arbitration clauses in the Frame Agreements were superseded by the jurisdiction clause in the Settlement Agreement. Saipem sought a stay of proceedings under Section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996, arguing that the monetary claims should be referred to arbitration as per the original agreements.

Court's Analysis

The court examined the principles established in previous cases, particularly Monde Petroleum v Westernzagros Limited, which suggested that a dispute resolution clause in a settlement agreement generally supersedes prior arbitration clauses. The court considered whether the Settlement Agreement's jurisdiction clause was intended to cover all disputes, including those arising from the Frame Agreements.

Judgment

The court ruled in favour of Destin, holding that the jurisdiction clause in the Settlement Agreement did indeed supersede the arbitration clauses in the Frame Agreements. The court emphasized the principle of one-stop adjudication, where rational business parties would intend for all disputes to be resolved in a single forum.

Implications

This decision underscores the importance of clear and precise drafting in settlement agreements, particularly regarding dispute resolution clauses. The judgment reinforces the presumption that a dispute resolution clause in a settlement agreement is likely to supersede earlier arbitration clauses, unless explicitly stated otherwise.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision provides clarity on the interaction between arbitration clauses and subsequent jurisdiction clauses in settlement agreements, offering valuable guidance for practitioners in the oil and gas sector and beyond.

