High Court rules on Afghan relocation policy review

Introduction

The High Court, presided over by Mrs Justice Farbey, recently delivered a judgment concerning the judicial review of the UK's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP). The case was brought by TPL1, a former senior member of the Afghan Special Police Forces, against the Secretary of State for Defence. The Claimant challenged the operation of the 'Triples Review,' a process reconsidering cases of Afghan personnel previously denied relocation or assistance under ARAP.

Background

The Claimant, TPL1, served with the Commando Force 333, an Afghan-led taskforce trained by UK Special Forces. He was evacuated to the UK in August 2021 amidst the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The judicial review focused on three grounds: the lack of published criteria for the Triples Review, alleged breaches of fairness and duty to give reasons, and the failure to gather necessary information from Triples personnel.

Grounds of Challenge

Under the first ground, TPL1 argued that the Secretary of State failed to publish criteria for determining applications under the Triples Review. The second ground contended that the Secretary of State breached fairness standards by not informing personnel about the status of their applications. The third ground alleged a failure to gather necessary information, contrary to the duty of inquiry established in the Tameside case.

Defendant's Position

The Secretary of State resisted the claim, arguing that TPL1 lacked standing as he was not directly affected by the Triples Review. The Defence also maintained that the grounds of challenge were not arguable. The court was asked to consider the disclosure of sensitive material, which the Defence argued should remain redacted to protect national security.

Judgment and National Security Concerns

The court had to balance the principles of open justice with national security concerns. The Defence submitted that certain dates and references in the guidance for caseworkers should remain confidential to prevent potential risks to national security. The court heard evidence from a Senior Officer within UK Special Forces, who explained the potential harm of disclosing such information.

Conclusion

Mrs Justice Farbey concluded that the interests of national security outweighed the need for open disclosure of the disputed material. The court permitted the Defence to rely on a redacted version of the guidance in open session, with restrictions on the publication of certain details. The judgment highlighted the delicate balance between transparency and security in cases involving sensitive national interests.

Implications

This case underscores the complexities involved in judicial reviews of policies affecting national security and international relations. It raises important questions about the transparency of government processes and the rights of individuals seeking relocation under international assistance policies.

Learn More

