The decision holds BHP accountable under Brazilian environmental law and confirms all claims remain open until at least September 2029. This landmark ruling verifies that municipalities can pursue claims in England and clarifies the implications of waivers signed by victims. Hundreds of thousands of victims have united through a group claim led by international law firm Pogust Goodhead, marking a monumental step in their fight for justice. The judgment highlights BHP's negligence, confirming the company ignored serious warnings about the dam's stability. "This victory gives hope to all of us who were affected," stated Mônica dos Santos. Gelvana Rodrigues, affected by the disaster, expressed relief as she stated, "Finally, justice has begun to be served." Lawyers see the ruling as a critical reminder for corporations to be accountable. The case now moves towards assessing damages, with significant steps scheduled for December 2025 and October 2026.