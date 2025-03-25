High Court judge's resignation controversy

Background

The case of Ayers-Caesar vs the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) centred around the resignation of Mrs Marcia Ayers-Caesar from her position as a High Court judge in Trinidad and Tobago. The controversy began when it emerged that Ayers-Caesar had a significant number of part-heard cases left unresolved from her previous role as Chief Magistrate.

Initial Developments

On 19 April 2017, concerns were raised by prosecuting counsel and other attorneys regarding the incomplete cases. These cases, which were part-heard by Ayers-Caesar, would have to be restarted, causing delays and additional public expenditure. The Chief Justice of Trinidad and Tobago requested an accurate list of these cases, which revealed a discrepancy in the number initially reported.

Commission's Meeting

On 27 April 2017, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission convened to discuss the situation. The Commission considered whether Ayers-Caesar had misled them about her outstanding cases and whether her actions warranted disciplinary proceedings under section 137 of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.

Options and Resignation

The Commission decided to offer Ayers-Caesar the option to resign from the High Court and return to the magistracy to complete her pending cases. If she refused, disciplinary action would be considered. Ayers-Caesar chose to resign, a decision communicated to her by the Chief Justice, who emphasised the seriousness of the situation.

Legal Questions

The case raised several legal questions, including whether Ayers-Caesar's conduct fell within the scope of section 137, whether the Commission's decision was procedurally unfair, and whether the Commission unlawfully pressured her into resigning.

Judicial Findings

The Board of the UK Privy Council found that the Commission's decision to offer Ayers-Caesar the option to resign was inconsistent with the constitutional scheme, rendering it unlawful. The Board also concluded that the Commission's actions were procedurally unfair, as Ayers-Caesar was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations before the decision was made.

Impact on Judicial Independence

The case underscored the importance of adhering to constitutional procedures to protect judicial independence. The Board highlighted that pressuring a judge to resign circumvents the safeguards intended to ensure fair and impartial judicial conduct investigations.

Conclusion

While the Board disagreed with some aspects of the Court of Appeal's reasoning, it upheld the declarations regarding the unlawfulness of the Commission's conduct. The case serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between judicial accountability and independence.

