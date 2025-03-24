High Court issues interim injunction in privacy case

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Ritchie, has granted an interim injunction in a case involving allegations of privacy invasion and harassment. The case, HXZ vs NMX, was heard on 13 March 2025, with the judgment handed down on 21 March 2025.

The Claimant, a dual nationality businessman, sought an ex-parte interim injunction to prevent the Defendant, a social media influencer, from publishing private photographs and information about him. The Defendant did not appear at the hearing.

The court was presented with evidence that the Defendant had threatened to disclose intimate images and personal information unless substantial sums of money were paid. The Claimant argued that these threats amounted to blackmail and harassment.

Mr Justice Ritchie considered the legal framework surrounding privacy, noting that the Claimant had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding the information in question. The court also examined the potential defences, including the Defendant's right to freedom of expression, but found that the balance of rights favoured the Claimant.

The judgment highlighted the importance of protecting private information from unwarranted disclosure, particularly when such disclosure is used as a tool for extortion. The court granted the injunction to maintain the status quo and prevent further harm to the Claimant's reputation and privacy.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Ritchie emphasised the need for anonymity to protect the parties involved, while ensuring that the reasoning and substance of the case were made public.

This case underscores the court's role in balancing privacy rights against freedom of expression, particularly in the context of social media and potential blackmail. The interim injunction serves as a temporary measure until a full hearing can be conducted.

