High Court grants interim injunction in Italian divorce enforcement case

The High Court, sitting in the King's Bench Division, recently ruled in the case of Dr Francesca Romana Bottari against Mr Guido de Sanctis. The case centred on an interim prohibitory injunction sought by Dr Bottari to restrain the enforcement of a previous order requiring her to vacate her home, pending the outcome of an appeal in Italy. This legal battle has its roots in a complex divorce and financial dispute between the parties, which has spanned multiple jurisdictions and several years.

The Italian Judgment and Enforcement

The initial dispute arose from Mr de Sanctis's claims of financial misappropriation by Dr Bottari, leading to a judgment by the Rome Court of Appeal in his favour. This judgment was subsequently registered as a foreign judgment in England and Wales, allowing enforcement actions to be pursued against Dr Bottari's property in London. The enforcement order, issued by Master Yoxall, required Dr Bottari to vacate her residence by November 2024.

The Appeal and Legal Arguments

Dr Bottari challenged the enforcement of this judgment, arguing that the decision by the Italian courts was flawed and that her appeal to the Court of Cassation possessed a strong likelihood of success. Her legal team, led by Mr Peter Knox KC, presented evidence from an Italian lawyer, Sig. Vincenzo Pagano, who asserted that there were compelling reasons for the appeal to succeed, citing errors in the original judgment.

High Court's Consideration

During the hearing, the High Court was presented with extensive documentation and legal arguments from both parties. Dr Bottari's counsel argued that the circumstances had materially changed since Master Yoxall's order, particularly with the imminent decision from the Italian Court of Cassation. They contended that enforcing the order would cause irreparable harm to Dr Bottari, who would lose her home and place of work.

Respondent's Position

Mr de Sanctis, represented by Ms Nora Wannagat, argued against the injunction, asserting that the circumstances had not significantly changed since the original order. He maintained that the enforcement should proceed, as the Italian judgment had been duly registered and upheld through various appeals.

Judgment and Rationale

Mr Jonathan Glasson KC, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court, granted the interim injunction. He concluded that there was a serious issue to be tried, particularly given the potential for a successful appeal in Italy. The court was persuaded by the expert opinion of Sig. Pagano and the proximity of the Italian court's decision. The judge also considered the balance of convenience, noting that the harm to Dr Bottari would be significant if the injunction were not granted, whereas the financial detriment to Mr de Sanctis could be compensated by damages.

Implications and Next Steps

This decision highlights the complexities involved in cross-border enforcement of judgments, especially in family law matters where different legal principles may apply. The case underscores the importance of considering the potential outcomes of parallel legal proceedings in different jurisdictions. The High Court's ruling provides temporary relief to Dr Bottari, allowing her to remain in her home until the Italian Court of Cassation delivers its judgment.

Conclusion

The case of Bottari vs De Sanctis illustrates the intricate interplay between domestic and international legal systems. It serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by courts in balancing the enforcement of foreign judgments with the need to ensure justice and fairness for all parties involved.

