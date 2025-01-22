High Court dismisses summary judgment in property fraud case

The High Court of Justice recently handed down a significant ruling in the case of Ultimate Bridging Finance Limited vs multiple defendants, including Fairweather Close Limited and others, in a complex matter involving allegations of property fraud and breach of trust. The judgment, delivered by Master Clark, addressed applications for summary judgment against the defendants' Part 20 claims against third and fourth parties, namely Crimson Phoenix Solicitors Limited and Wilkes Partnership LLP.

The case revolved around a series of property transactions in Welling, Kent, where the defendants, companies incorporated to purchase properties, and their director, Mr Azher Shareef, were involved in a disputed conveyancing process. The claimant, Ultimate Bridging Finance Limited, had provided a loan of approximately £2 million for the purchase, which was subsequently alleged to have been mishandled by the involved solicitors.

The court examined the roles of Crimson Phoenix Solicitors Limited and Wilkes Partnership LLP in the transaction. Crimson Phoenix was accused of breaching trust by releasing completion monies improperly, while Wilkes was alleged to have breached trust by transferring funds without ensuring the completion of a genuine sale.

Master Clark considered the defendants' claims against both solicitors under the Civil Liability (Contribution) Act 1978, as well as their alleged breaches of undertakings. However, the court found that the claims were insufficiently particularised, lacking specific allegations of loss or damage suffered by the lender due to the solicitors' actions.

Wilkes Partnership LLP sought relief under section 61 of the Trustee Act 1925, arguing that they acted honestly and reasonably, and thus should be excused from liability. The court acknowledged that Wilkes had a real prospect of success in defending their actions as reasonable, given the standard conveyancing practices and their reliance on the seller's solicitor to verify client identities.

Crimson Phoenix Solicitors Limited, on the other hand, faced challenges due to alleged forgery of signatures on key documents, raising questions about their authority to act in the transaction. The court noted that this issue warranted further examination at trial, precluding summary judgment.

Ultimately, the court dismissed the applications for summary judgment, citing the need for a full trial to resolve the complex factual disputes and legal issues involved. The judgment highlighted the intricacies of trust obligations in conveyancing transactions and the importance of thorough documentation and verification processes.

This case underscores the challenges faced by solicitors in managing trust obligations and the potential consequences of procedural oversights in property transactions. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of detailed pleadings and evidence in litigation involving allegations of fraud and breach of trust.

