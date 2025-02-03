High court dismisses extradition appeal of fugitive Polish national

Introduction

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Dexter Dias, recently dismissed an appeal against extradition filed by Lukasz Galadzun, a Polish national. Galadzun, wanted by the Regional Court in Gdansk, had evaded a substantial prison sentence for nearly 20 years by residing in the United Kingdom. The appeal challenged the decision of District Judge Curtis, who ordered Galadzun's extradition under the Extradition Act 2003.

Background

Galadzun, now 41, was initially sentenced in Poland for a series of burglaries committed between 2001 and 2005. Instead of surrendering to serve his sentence, he fled to the UK in 2006. His arrest in the UK in 2023, while serving a separate sentence for burglary, led to renewed efforts by Polish authorities to secure his extradition.

Legal Framework

The case was governed by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, as Poland is a Category 1 territory under the Extradition Act 2003. The appeal focused on whether extradition would disproportionately interfere with Galadzun's right to private and family life under Article 8 of the ECHR.

Issues on Appeal

The appeal raised two primary issues: whether there was culpable delay in the extradition process and whether the extradition would disproportionately interfere with Galadzun's Article 8 rights. The court found no culpable delay, attributing the time lapse to Galadzun's own actions as a fugitive.

Article 8 Considerations

Galadzun argued that extradition would interfere with his Article 8 rights due to his settled life in the UK and mental health issues. However, the court found that the public interest in extradition outweighed these concerns. The court noted that Galadzun had misled UK authorities in his application for settled status and had a recent conviction for a similar offence in the UK.

Conclusion

Mr Justice Dias concluded that extradition would not be a disproportionate interference with Galadzun's Article 8 rights. The court emphasized the importance of upholding international treaty obligations and ensuring that fugitives serve their sentences.

Learn More

For more information on extradition law and human rights considerations, see BeCivil's guide to UK Extradition Law.