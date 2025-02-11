High Court dismisses claims against police and railway company

Background of the Case

The case concerned a series of claims brought by Peter Gaisiance against multiple defendants, including the Chief Constable of British Transport Police, the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis, and First Great Western Limited, trading as Great Western Railway. The claims arose from an incident on 29 December 2023, when Mr. Gaisiance was travelling on a Great Western Railway train from Oxford to London.

Incident and Arrest

Mr. Gaisiance had intended to travel on a Chiltern Railways service but was informed of its cancellation. He was advised that his ticket was valid on a Great Western Railway train due to the disruption. However, during the journey, a ticket inspector informed him that his ticket was not valid, leading to a dispute. Another passenger, Jack Neary, intervened, resulting in an altercation. Upon arrival in London, Mr. Gaisiance was arrested by the British Transport Police for making threats to kill.

Claims Made by the Claimant

Mr. Gaisiance made several claims against the defendants, including wrongful arrest, false imprisonment, assault, excessive use of force, malicious prosecution, and breaches of his human rights and data protection rights. He also alleged a smear campaign and misfeasance in public office, among other claims.

Defendants' Applications

The defendants applied to strike out the claims, arguing that they were vague, incoherent, and lacked particularity. They contended that the claims disclosed no reasonable grounds and constituted an abuse of the court's process. The defendants also sought summary judgment on the basis that the claims had no real prospect of success.

Court's Decision

The High Court, presided over by Master Fontaine, granted the defendants' applications to strike out the claims and for summary judgment. The court found that the claims were indeed vague and lacked the necessary detail to proceed. It was determined that Mr. Gaisiance's claims were totally without merit and bound to fail.

Assessment of Costs

The court ordered Mr. Gaisiance to pay the costs incurred by the defendants, which were deemed reasonable and proportionate. The costs were assessed based on the complexity and volume of the claims, with the Third Defendant's costs assessed on an indemnity basis due to the conduct of the litigation being outside the norm.

Conclusion

The judgment highlighted the importance of clear and coherent pleadings in legal proceedings and reinforced the court's ability to dismiss claims that obstruct the just disposal of cases. The decision serves as a reminder of the standards required in civil litigation and the consequences of failing to meet them.

