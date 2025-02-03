High Court dismisses appeal in teacher misconduct case

Introduction

The High Court has dismissed an appeal by Kanchana Vanhove against a prohibition order imposed by the Secretary of State for Education. The order, recommended by a Professional Conduct Panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency, prevents Ms. Vanhove from teaching in England indefinitely, with a provision for review after two years.

Background

The case revolved around allegations of unauthorised purchases and expense claims made by Ms. Vanhove while she was the headteacher at Wareside Church of England Primary School. The Teaching Regulation Agency alleged that she made purchases for personal use using the school's Amazon account and bank funds, which Ms. Vanhove denied, claiming they were for school purposes.

Legal Framework

The appeal was conducted under Regulation 17 of the Teachers' Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, which allows appeals to the High Court against prohibition orders. The court had to decide whether to conduct the appeal by way of review or rehearing, ultimately opting for a review, as it found no exceptional circumstances warranting a rehearing.

Grounds of Appeal

Ms. Vanhove's appeal was based on several grounds, including alleged inconsistencies in the Panel's findings, inadequate reasoning, and undue reliance on hearsay evidence. She also argued that the Panel reversed the burden of proof and improperly refused to dismiss the allegations at the close of the TRA's case.

Panel's Findings

The Panel found that Ms. Vanhove had made unauthorised purchases and expense claims for personal benefit. It concluded that her conduct lacked integrity and was dishonest. The court upheld these findings, noting that the Panel had sufficient evidence and had appropriately weighed the credibility of witnesses.

Dismissal of Allegations

While some allegations were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, the court found that the Panel had conducted a careful analysis and provided reasoned decisions for its conclusions. The court emphasised that the Panel's approach was rational and within its discretion.

Conclusion

The High Court concluded that Ms. Vanhove's appeal did not demonstrate any legal errors or serious procedural irregularities in the Panel's decision-making process. As a result, the appeal was dismissed, and the prohibition order remains in force.

Learn More

To explore essential areas of UK employment law, including workplace policies, view BeCivil's Employment Law Guide.