High Court dismisses appeal in extradition case involving Latvian fraud allegations

The High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, Administrative Court, recently delivered a judgment in the case of Mareks Grants vs Prosecutor General's Office, Latvia. The case involved an appeal against an extradition order concerning allegations of fraud committed by the appellant, Mareks Grants, in Latvia. The judgment was handed down by Mr Justice Constable on 21 January 2025.

The case centred around an arrest warrant issued by the Prosecutor General's Office of Latvia, seeking the extradition of Mareks Grants to face charges of fraud. The allegations involved persuading a Russian woman to sell her home and entrust the proceeds to him, which he then allegedly misappropriated for personal use. The maximum penalty for the offence is ten years' imprisonment.

Grants appealed the decision of District Judge Turnock to order his extradition, arguing that his fugitive status was wrongly determined. The appeal was initially refused but later granted permission by Garnham J on the grounds that the determination of fugitive status required re-evaluation.

The court examined whether Grants had deliberately placed himself beyond the reach of legal processes in Latvia. Evidence presented indicated that Grants left Latvia shortly after learning of the potential police investigation, suggesting an intention to evade prosecution. Despite his claims of innocence and engagement with the proceedings from the UK, the court found sufficient evidence to uphold the finding of fugitive status.

Mr Justice Constable referred to established legal principles regarding fugitive status, notably from the case of Kakis v Cyprus. The court emphasised that a person who knowingly evades legal processes can be considered a fugitive, even if no formal proceedings had been initiated at the time of their departure.

The court also considered the implications of extradition on Grants' Article 8 rights, which protect private and family life. The judge concluded that the public interest in extradition outweighed any potential interference with these rights, noting that the impact on Grants' family life did not exceed the typical consequences of extradition.

Ultimately, the High Court dismissed the appeal, affirming the extradition order. The judgment underscored the importance of upholding international extradition obligations and the need for individuals to engage meaningfully with legal processes in their home jurisdictions.

