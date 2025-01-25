High Court dismisses appeal in council tax case

Introduction

The High Court has dismissed an appeal by Mercer Boffey, challenging his council tax liability for a Grade II listed property in Petersham. The case raised questions about the definition of 'hereditament' under the Local Government Finance Act 1992.

Background

Mercer Boffey, who purchased the property in 2018, contested his council tax liability, arguing that the property should not be classified as a 'hereditament' for council tax purposes. He claimed that the property was used solely for private accommodation and not for financial gain.

Valuation Tribunal Proceedings

After the Listing Officer rejected Boffey's proposal to de-list the property, he appealed to the Valuation Tribunal for England (VTE). The VTE President struck out the appeal, stating it had no reasonable prospect of success.

High Court Appeal

Boffey appealed to the High Court, arguing that the VTE lacked jurisdiction and that his due process rights were violated. He also contended that the President's decision was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law.

Judgment

Mr Justice Constable ruled that the VTE had jurisdiction and that the President's decision to strike out the appeal was within his case management powers. The judge found no error of law in the President's decision.

Legal Analysis

The court examined the definition of 'hereditament' and concluded that a property used solely for living accommodation could be a hereditament under the 1992 Act. The judgment reaffirmed the decision in Doyle v Roberts, which dealt with similar issues.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision underscores the legal framework governing council tax liability and the interpretation of 'hereditament' in the context of domestic properties.

Implications

This ruling has significant implications for homeowners across the UK, reaffirming the criteria for council tax liability and the scope of hereditament.

