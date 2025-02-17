High Court deliberates on complex investment dispute

Background of the Case

The High Court of Justice recently handed down a significant judgment in a complex investment dispute involving numerous international parties. The case, presided over by Mr Justice Bright, involved claims and counterclaims between Ziyavudin Magomedov and various associated companies as claimants, and a diverse group of defendants including TPG Group Holdings and others.

Details of the Judgment

The judgment, delivered on 14 February 2025, followed a substantive hearing on 17 January 2025. The court addressed applications for summary judgment and challenges to jurisdiction, ultimately ruling on consequential matters including costs. The case was notable for its complexity, involving a multitude of parties and intricate legal issues.

Interim Costs Orders

One of the key aspects of the judgment was the determination of interim costs orders. The court had to assess the quantum of these orders, which involved estimating the likely level of recovery for the successful defendants. Mr Justice Bright highlighted that the sums at stake were substantial, even by the standards of the Commercial Court, and that the hearing was unusually lengthy.

Agreements and Disagreements

Agreements on costs were reached between the claimants and several defendants, including Halimeda International Limited and ROSATOM. However, issues remained unresolved with other defendants such as TPG Group Holdings and DP World Russia FZCO. The court had to determine the quantum of interim payments and the timing of these payments.

Approach to Costs Assessment

Mr Justice Bright emphasised that assessing interim costs does not require establishing an irreducible minimum. Instead, the court estimated costs by applying a percentage reduction to the costs incurred by the successful party, reflecting the specific circumstances of the case. The judgment noted that the costs incurred were very substantial, necessitating significant interim costs orders.

Analysis of Costs Incurred

The court analysed the costs incurred by various defendants, comparing these with estimates provided in May 2024. For instance, TPG Group Holdings incurred costs of over £2.3 million, with an interim payment of £1.6 million ordered. Similarly, DP World incurred costs of over £2.5 million, with an interim payment of £1.1 million.

Considerations on Timing of Payments

The timing of interim payments was another critical issue. The claimants argued they lacked ready liquid funds, requesting a three-month period to make payments. However, the court noted that the claimants had been aware of the potential for substantial payments since early January 2025 and allowed a further 21 days for payments.

Conclusion

This case underscores the complexities involved in high-stakes international investment disputes, particularly concerning interim costs orders. The judgment demonstrates the court's approach to balancing the need for substantial interim payments with considerations of fairness and practicality.

