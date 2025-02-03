High court decision on investment firm bullying claim

Background of the Case

The High Court recently examined a significant case involving allegations of bullying and harassment within an investment firm. The case, Jacopo Moretti vs Davide Leone and Davide Leone & Partners Investment Company Limited, was heard in the King's Bench Division of the High Court, presided over by Senior Master Cook. The claimant, Jacopo Moretti, a Chartered Financial Analyst, alleged that his dismissal from the investment firm was due to bullying behaviour by the first defendant, Davide Leone.

Claims and Allegations

Moretti, who had worked with Leone since 2007 and was instrumental in forming the investment company, claimed that his dismissal in June 2013 was a result of sustained bullying and harassment. The particulars of claim, running to 29 pages, detailed various incidents of alleged bullying and harassment, which Moretti claimed caused him personal injury.

Procedural History

The case was initiated on 28 March 2024, with particulars of claim served on 24 July 2024. The defendants acknowledged service on 8 August 2024, but sought extensions to file their defences, eventually applying for a further extension on 1 October 2024. This application was supported by a witness statement revealing parallel proceedings in the Employment Tribunal concerning unfair dismissal, harassment, and victimisation.

Covert Recordings

A notable aspect of the case was the revelation of approximately 66 covert recordings made by Moretti, capturing conversations with Leone. These recordings, disclosed during Employment Tribunal proceedings, became a central point of contention, as the defendants argued they were crucial to their defence.

Applications and Court Decisions

The defendants made several applications, including one to restrict access to the court file, arguing that the case involved confidential client information and sensitive employee details. They also sought to lift a stay on proceedings to file their defences. However, Senior Master Cook refused the application to lift the stay, emphasising the principle of open justice and the need for transparency in the proceedings.

Legal Principles and Open Justice

The court reiterated the importance of open justice, noting that exceptions to this principle must be strictly regarded. The court conducted a fact-specific balancing exercise, weighing the open justice principle against potential harm to the parties involved. Ultimately, the court allowed limited redactions to protect client confidentiality but refused to redact information concerning current and former employees.

Impact and Implications

This case highlights the complexities of balancing confidentiality with the open justice principle, particularly in cases involving sensitive employment and commercial information. The decision underscores the court's commitment to transparency while recognising the legitimate interests of parties in protecting confidential information.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision in Moretti vs Leone & Partners provides important insights into the handling of bullying and harassment claims within the investment sector. It serves as a reminder of the legal obligations of employers and the protections available to employees under UK law.

Learn More

For more information on employment law, see BeCivil's guide to UK Employment Law.