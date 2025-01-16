High Court Decision on Danish Judgment Enforcement

Introduction

The High Court recently delivered a significant judgment concerning the enforceability of a Danish court decision in England. The case, Olsen vs Finansiel Stabilitet A/S, involved an appeal against a registration order made by Master Cook, which sought to enforce a Danish judgment in the UK.

Background

The appellants, Birgitte Wagner Olsen and Karsten Olsen, challenged the registration of a Danish judgment made against them in 2013, which required them to pay over £5.8 million plus interest. The judgment was registered in England in August 2023, just before the expiry of the Danish limitation period.

Legal Arguments

The appellants argued that the registration order was wrongly made, citing procedural improprieties and the expiry of the Danish limitation period. They contended that the judgment should not be enforceable in England as it was no longer enforceable in Denmark.

Respondent's Position

Finansiel Stabilitet A/S, represented by Rory Turnbull, maintained that the registration order was valid and that the Danish limitation period was irrelevant to the judgment's enforceability in England. They argued that a fresh six-year limitation period commenced under English law upon registration.

Judgment

Mr Justice Kerr upheld the registration order, affirming its validity at the time it was made. However, he declared that the judgment became unenforceable in England after the Danish limitation period expired at midnight on 16 August 2023.

Key Issues

The court examined whether the registration of the Danish judgment in England extended its enforceability beyond the Danish limitation period. It also considered whether the registration order was compliant with the necessary formalities and whether public policy exceptions applied.

Conclusion

Justice Kerr concluded that the registration order was properly made but had become ineffective due to the expiry of the Danish limitation period. He emphasised that enforceability in the originating state is a precondition for recognition in the receiving state under the Judgments Regulation.

Implications

This ruling highlights the interplay between domestic and foreign limitation periods in the enforcement of judgments across jurisdictions. It underscores the importance of timely enforcement actions and the potential limitations of cross-border judgment enforcement.

Learn More

For more information on judgment enforcement across jurisdictions, see BeCivil's guide to English Data Protection Law.