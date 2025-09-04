The High Court has delivered a significant costs judgement in Bionome Technology Limited v John Russell Clearwater, establishing important principles regarding proportionality in legal fee assessments. The ruling, handed down on 3rd September 2025 by Deputy Judge Tom Mitcheson KC in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, arose from cost disputes following Bionome's unsuccessful appeal against a Comptroller-General decision.

Background to the costs dispute

The parties had previously agreed that respondent John Russell Clearwater should bear costs incurred by appellant Bionome Technology Limited. However, negotiations for settlement payments proved unsuccessful, necessitating judicial intervention. The matter was complicated by Bionome's change of solicitors shortly after the initial judgement, with new representation failing to respond directly to the costs application.

Recognising the parties' preference for expeditious resolution, Deputy Judge Mitcheson proceeded based on available documentation, including witness statements from Kevin Cordina representing Clearwater, rather than requiring further lengthy proceedings.

Substantial costs reduction following assessment

Initial costs schedules submitted totalled £353,417.37, including estimates for future consequential hearings. Following judicial scrutiny and clarification of calculations, these figures were revised to £241,945.64—still considered substantial for a single-day appeal hearing.

Mr Cordina's witness statement highlighted various complexities within the costs profile, including issues surrounding Clearwater's Notice regarding an alleged exclusive licence granted by the appellant. Whilst these complexities were deemed non-essential to the final ruling, they demonstrated the intricate nature of intellectual property and trust law matters involved.

Proportionality principles established

The Deputy Judge emphasised the fundamental requirement for proportionality in legal fee assessments. Despite Clearwater's arguments justifying higher rates due to case complexity involving intellectual property and trust law elements, the court found submitted rates exceeded guideline parameters without adequate justification.

The judgement referenced established case law confirming that whilst higher fees may be warranted in cases of particular complexity or importance, the burden rests firmly upon the requesting party to provide compelling evidence supporting such claims. In this instance, justification for fees significantly exceeding guideline rates was deemed insufficient.

The ruling reinforces that complexity alone does not automatically justify premium rates without robust evidential support. Legal teams must demonstrate clear correlation between case intricacies and proposed fee structures to satisfy judicial scrutiny.

Final costs determination

Deputy Judge Mitcheson ultimately determined that a just and proportionate total for Clearwater's costs amounted to £202,000—a substantial reduction from initial claims. Bionome Technology was ordered to pay £100,000 within 21 days, with judgement rate interest applying from 14th February 2025.

Implications for future litigation

This judgement provides valuable guidance on costs assessment principles, particularly regarding the evidential requirements for justifying fees above standard guideline rates. The emphasis on proportionality and the necessity for robust justification will influence future litigation cost considerations.

The ruling demonstrates judicial willingness to scrutinise costs claims rigorously, regardless of case complexity. Legal representatives must ensure comprehensive documentation supports any premium rate applications, with clear correlation between case-specific factors and proposed fee structures.

The decision reinforces that effective costs management requires careful preparation and substantiation of claims, with courts maintaining strict oversight to ensure proportionality remains paramount in fee assessments. This approach protects both successful parties' legitimate recovery rights and unsuccessful parties from disproportionate financial consequences.