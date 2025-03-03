High Court considers return orders in family asylum case

Introduction

The High Court of Justice Family Division, presided over by the Honourable Mr Justice Garrido, recently handed down a significant judgment in the case of Kent County Council vs EK & Others. At the heart of this case were two young children, aged 6 and 9, who had travelled unaccompanied from France to the UK, sparking a complex legal battle involving asylum claims and family reunification.

Background

The children arrived in the UK on 19 July 2024, having crossed the English Channel on a small boat, a journey fraught with danger. Their parents, who had been separated from them due to a violent incident in France, remained behind. Upon arrival, the children were placed in foster care under the provisions of section 20 of the Children Act 1989, with the expectation that their parents would soon follow.

Legal Proceedings

Despite the anticipation of a family reunion, the parents did not arrive in the UK and did not exercise their parental rights to request the return of their children. Instead, they applied for entry clearance to join their children, a process complicated by concurrent asylum applications made by the children as unaccompanied minors.

The Secretary of State for the Home Department (SSHD) intervened in the proceedings, and the case involved multiple legal representatives for both the applicant and respondents, highlighting the complexity and high stakes involved.

Judicial Review and Appeals

The parents sought interim relief through judicial review, challenging the refusal of entry clearance. However, the Court of Appeal set aside tribunal decisions that favoured the parents, allowing the SSHD to delay decisions on entry clearance until the resolution of the family proceedings. The SSHD subsequently refused the parents' entry clearance applications, leaving them in France and prolonging the separation from their children.

High Court's Consideration

The High Court was tasked with determining whether it could order the return of the children to France, balancing the need for family reunification against the legal protections afforded to asylum seekers. The case raised significant questions about the court's jurisdiction and the applicability of the principle of non-refoulement, which protects asylum seekers from being returned to a country where they may face persecution.

Legal Framework

The court examined the interplay between domestic and international law, including the 1951 Geneva Convention and the UK's Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002. The case also considered recent changes to immigration law following Brexit, which altered the legal landscape for asylum claims and the implementation of return orders.

Judgment

Mr Justice Garrido concluded that the High Court could implement a decision to return the children to France before their asylum claims were determined, provided that the general principle of non-refoulement was upheld. This decision marked a departure from previous interpretations, influenced by changes in the statutory framework post-Brexit.

Implications

The judgment has significant implications for family law practitioners and those involved in asylum and immigration cases. It underscores the evolving nature of legal protections for asylum seekers and the challenges of balancing child welfare with immigration control.

Conclusion

This case highlights the complexities of legal proceedings involving unaccompanied minors, asylum claims, and family reunification. It serves as a reminder of the intricate interplay between domestic and international law and the ongoing impact of legislative changes on legal outcomes.

