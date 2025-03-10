High Court considers extradition amid Israeli conflict

The High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, Administrative Court, handed down its judgment in the case of Efraim Fishel Grinfeld vs The Government of Israel on 7 March 2025. The case centred on the extradition of Mr Grinfeld to Israel, with significant considerations regarding prison conditions and the ongoing conflict in the region.

The appellant, Efraim Fishel Grinfeld, argued against his extradition based on potential violations of his rights under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, citing concerns over prison conditions in Israel. The initial appeal was dismissed in August 2023, but subsequent geopolitical developments prompted a reopening of the case.

Following an unexpected escalation in conflict in October 2023, involving attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah, Mr Grinfeld applied to reopen his appeal. He argued that the risk of rocket attacks posed a significant threat to his safety if extradited. The court acknowledged the exceptional nature of the circumstances but ultimately focused on the substantive merits of the submissions.

The court examined evidence from both parties, including statements from a lawyer based in Israel, highlighting the effectiveness of Israel's Iron Dome defence system and the lack of direct strikes on prisons. The court concluded that the risk of harm from rocket attacks was minimal and did not warrant blocking the extradition.

In parallel, the court considered the issue of prison conditions, which had deteriorated due to increased detentions following the conflict. The Israeli Supreme Court's ruling on prison conditions and the assurances provided by the requesting authority were central to the court's decision-making process.

The Israeli authorities assured that Mr Grinfeld would be provided with at least 3 square metres of personal space during detention, addressing concerns about overcrowding. The court found the assurances credible and noted Israel's track record of meeting such commitments.

While acknowledging the volatile situation in Israel, the court concluded that the conditions did not amount to a real risk of violating Mr Grinfeld's Article 3 rights. The extradition was deemed permissible, and the appeal was dismissed.

This case highlights the complexities of extradition proceedings in the context of international conflict and human rights considerations. The court's decision underscores the importance of credible assurances and the need for ongoing monitoring of prison conditions.

