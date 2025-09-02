The High Court has delivered an important ruling on the procedural requirements for challenging Aarhus Convention claims in Green Lane Association Limited v Central Bedfordshire Council, handed down on 2 September 2025. Deputy High Court Judge Karen Ridge's judgement addresses critical questions surrounding the timely objection to environmental costs protection claims.

The dispute arose from Central Bedfordshire Council's implementation of an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) on 20 March 2025, prohibiting motorised vehicle access to Sandy Lane, a byway open to all traffic (BOAT) experiencing significant environmental degradation. The Green Lane Association Limited challenged this order in April 2025, asserting that the restrictions unreasonably limited countryside access whilst claiming Aarhus Convention protection.

The Council initially failed to contest the Aarhus classification in its Acknowledgment of Service filed on 1 May 2025. The authority only attempted to challenge the Convention's applicability in June, seeking either a declaration that the claim did not qualify for Aarhus protection or an increase in the standard costs cap. The Green Lane Association objected, arguing that the challenge was procedurally defective due to its timing.

Judge Ridge's analysis centred on whether the Council's application satisfied the procedural obligations for disputing Aarhus eligibility under CPR rule 46.24. The judgement emphasised that parties must express disagreements concerning costs protection at the earliest opportunity to maintain judicial efficiency and procedural fairness.

The Court examined the fundamental principles underlying the Aarhus costs regime, designed to eliminate financial barriers that might deter public participation in environmental litigation. Judge Ridge noted that environmental protection encompasses not merely restricting access to sensitive areas, but ensuring citizens can challenge administrative decisions affecting ecological integrity.

Significantly, the judgement highlighted the distinction between environmental protection measures and challenges to such measures. Whilst the Council's ETRO aimed to protect the environment by limiting vehicular damage to Sandy Lane, the Association's challenge to this protective measure could still qualify for Aarhus protection where environmental considerations formed part of the dispute.

The Court ultimately rejected the Council's late application, finding insufficient justification for extending time limits relating to the Aarhus challenge. The claim retained its classification as an Aarhus Convention claim, preserving the Association's rights to protective costs treatment.

This decision reinforces established principles regarding procedural compliance in environmental litigation whilst clarifying the scope of Aarhus protection. The judgement demonstrates that challenges to environmental protection measures may themselves warrant Convention protection where environmental factors remain central to the dispute.

The ruling carries broader implications for local authorities implementing environmental protection measures. Councils must now carefully consider their procedural responses to Aarhus claims, ensuring any objections are raised within prescribed timeframes to avoid waiving their right to challenge costs protection.

The case reflects judicial recognition of environmental rights within the framework of domestic procedural law, aligning with the Convention's objective of empowering public participation in environmental governance. Judge Ridge's analysis provides valuable guidance on the intersection between local administrative decisions and international environmental obligations, establishing important precedent for future environmental litigation involving public access and ecological protection.