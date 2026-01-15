In a significant development, the High Court has ruled that claims of modern slavery, forced labour, and exploitation against Dyson will proceed to trial in April 2027. This judgment, issued following a case management conference in December 2025, will focus on the experiences of six lead claimants, among 24 former migrant workers who allege ill-treatment while employed in Malaysian factories linked to Dyson's supply chain. The trial aims to establish the Dyson group's liability for the claims and will address accompanying issues of compensation and other related claimants' concerns in a subsequent trial.

Represented by law firm Leigh Day, the former workers assert that their working conditions included forced labour and false imprisonment while they were employed by Malaysian companies ATA Industrial (M) Sdn Bhd and Jabco Filter System Sdn Bhd to produce components for Dyson. Mr Justice Pepperall, emphasising the gravity of the human rights allegations, noted the importance of ensuring that the claimants are treated fairly and on equal footing with the well-resourced Dyson defendants.

He urged both parties to cooperate and advance the case promptly after earlier delays caused by Dyson’s assertion that the case should be tried in Malaysia. The judge further acknowledged the potential validity of claims from hundreds of other migrant workers who had contacted Leigh Day, with up to 100 individuals identified as being ready to file claims this year, highlighting a broader issue of worker exploitation within the supply chain.

In the months leading to the trial, evidence from expert and factual witnesses will be collected, and Dyson is obliged to disclose key documents relating to their awareness of the allegations. These include meeting minutes from 2021 with ATA, audit reports detailing factory conditions, and correspondence from Dyson’s Chief Legal Officer. Oliver Holland from Leigh Day, representing the claimants, expressed that the judgement strengthens their position and facilitates access to justice for some of the world’s poorest workers, emphasising the need for equality in the legal process.

Dyson maintains its stance of denying any responsibility towards the migrant workers, contesting the claimants' allegations regarding their operations. Dyson argues these claims should be invalid as they relate to the actions of independent third parties. The reality of these serious accusations, along with the forthcoming trial, marks a critical juncture for accountability in supply chain ethics and workers' rights within major multinational corporations.