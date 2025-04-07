High Court affirms suspension of doctor

On 7 April 2025, the High Court of Justice (King's Bench Division) delivered a significant judgment regarding Dr Thangavelu Senthil Kumar and his appeal against an eight-month suspension imposed by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT). The case, known as Dr Thangavelu Senthil Kumar v The General Medical Council, raised critical issues fundamentally concerning fitness to practice, misconduct, and procedural justice within the medical profession, particularly during the unprecedented context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Kumar appeared before the MPT after being accused of dishonesty, primarily related to his claim of impersonating another doctor to access private online platforms reserved for medical professionals seeking to return to practice amidst the pandemic. The Tribunal's proceedings revealed a sequence of serious allegations, with Dr Kumar admitting the majority, barring one significant charge concerning the unauthorised use of a colleague's General Medical Council (GMC) registration number. The MPT found that Dr Kumar's actions impaired his professional integrity and subsequently suspended his registration to uphold public trust in the medical profession.

The appeal, lodged under Section 40 of the Medical Act 1983, argued multiple grounds against the MPT's findings, primarily claiming procedural irregularities, a lack of proportionality in the sanctions imposed, a lack of specificity in the allegations, and failures to disclose evidence and to properly investigate, and failure to follow due process. Central to Dr Kumar’s defence was the argument that other practitioners had faced less severe sanctions for more overt acts of misconduct.

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Dexter Dias, examined each claim raised by Dr Kumar. The judgment noted how the MPT thoroughly considered the gravity of the misconduct when implementing the suspension. Dr Kumar was able to provide evidence regarding his ADHD diagnosis, thus allowing the court to adjust proceedings to accommodate his needs; nevertheless, the Tribunal ultimately found compelling evidence supporting the allegations.

The court underscored the significant role of the GMC in upholding professional standards, highlighting the importance of honesty for practitioners. Dr Kumar's defence emphasised that no actual patients were harmed by his actions; however, the judgment articulated that the nature of the dishonesty itself eroded public confidence and warranted serious action. It affirmed that while not all dishonesty calls for the same consequence, the MPT's suspension was deemed neither excessive nor unwarranted given the circumstances.

Each ground raised in Dr Kumar’s appeal was thoroughly dismissed. The court elaborated on the credibility of witnesses and the factual findings made by the Tribunal, determining they were firmly grounded in substantive evidence. For instance, Dr Kumar's claim regarding prejudicial information allegedly influencing the MPT’s decisions lacked sufficient evidence and was deemed unfounded. The court concluded that the integrity of the MPT's judgment was upheld, reflecting both the gravity of the offence and the necessity of a timely response to misconduct to preserve public confidence in the medical profession.

Additionally, a significant procedural point arose regarding the timeliness of Dr Kumar's appeal. The court determined that the appeal was actually filed late, with the alleged email submission being defective. As such, the GMC successfully applied to strike out the appeal on this technical basis, which further complicated Dr Kumar's position.

In summary, the court ruled against Dr Kumar on all grounds, affirming the MPT's decision and illustrating the strict adherence to both legal and ethical standards required in the medical profession. The emphasis throughout the ruling was on safeguarding the public interest, highlighting that breaches of trust within the medical community cannot be taken lightly, regardless of extenuating circumstances. This judgment reinforces the importance of rigorous regulatory frameworks protecting public trust and professional integrity in healthcare.