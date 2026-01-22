HFW has taken a significant step in consolidating its position in the Middle East with the appointment of Jonathan Burns as a Partner in Riyadh. A seasoned expert in Saudi law, Burns has been embedded in the Kingdom since 2014 and brings a wealth of experience across corporate, commercial, and regulatory areas. His extensive knowledge positions HFW to better serve its clients in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

The firm has established itself as a pioneer in the Saudi legal market, being one of the first international firms licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Justice. Recently, HFW moved to new offices located at Tuwaiq Gate in June, a strategic decision to support its growth trajectory in Riyadh. The firm marked another milestone with the qualification of two Trainees, reinforcing its commitment to expansion in the region.

Riyadh Office Head, Abdulrahman Al Ohaly, expressed confidence in Burns’ capabilities, noting that "Jonathan's extensive in-country experience, proven commitment to the Saudi market, and broad corporate and commercial expertise make him an excellent addition to our Riyadh team." In addition to his corporate prowess, Burns has actively contributed to mentoring aspiring Saudi lawyers, aligning with HFW’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth in the Kingdom.

In his new role, Burns will provide advice on a range of legal and regulatory issues pertinent to Saudi Arabia, including company incorporation, financial securities, and government contracting. Equipped with a US qualification, his experience is particularly relevant for advising US corporations and financial services companies operating in the region.

Jonathan Burns remarked on HFW's established reputation, stating, "HFW has been a longstanding feature of the Middle East legal market, and as one of the first international law firms to be licensed in Saudi Arabia, is well-positioned to tap into the vast opportunities that exist in the Kingdom." He also highlighted the firm's supportive culture and global platform as assets for his clients.

Since its inception in the Middle East in 2006, HFW has grown significantly, boasting 22 partners and 70 lawyers across its offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait City, and Riyadh. This positions the firm as one of the largest and longest-established international legal practices in the region.