Global sector-focused law firm HFW has fortified its global disputes and regulatory investigations practice with the appointment of Partner Louis Alexis Bret in Paris. With extensive experience in complex disputes and regulatory investigations, Louis Alexis has worked across various sectors including supply chain and logistics, commodities, energy, and technology. He joins HFW from Amazon, where he held the position of Principal Legal Counsel for Logistics Operations in Europe, and has previously spent a decade at prestigious international law firms in both the United States and France, such as Clifford Chance and King & Spalding.

This strategic hire is part of HFW’s ongoing expansion in international arbitration. Recent additions to the firm’s team include Swiss international arbitration expert Vanessa Liborio in Geneva and two other partners, Julien Fouret and Gaëlle Le Quillec, in Paris. Since the beginning of FY25, the firm has welcomed 13 international arbitration partners across various global locations, including London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

Jean-Marc Zampa, the head of HFW's Paris office, commented that “Louis Alexis brings a rare combination of international arbitration expertise, deep regulatory investigations experience, and a first hand understanding of how major global companies operate and manage risk." Zampa further highlighted that Louis Alexis's relationships with multinational clients and sector knowledge will enhance HFW’s disputes offering in Europe.

In his own words, Louis Alexis expressed enthusiasm for joining HFW, stating that “HFW’s collaborative culture, its sector expertise, its strong relationships with marquee clients, and its international platform make it the ideal place to build a leading disputes and investigations practice in Paris." He also noted his eagerness to work with the firm’s global disputes team.

With a leading international arbitration practice that includes over 40 partners and 80 lawyers, HFW advises on all aspects of arbitration, including drafting agreements and enforcing awards. The firm has a notable history in Paris, dating back to 1977, and now boasts over 50 lawyers specialising in various areas, from insurance and reinsurance to corporate finance and private equity.