Sector-focused law firm HFW has broadened its already prominent global aviation offering by launching an aviation practice in Geneva, spearheaded by Partner Laurent Chassot. Chassot joins HFW from Swiss law firm gbf, accompanied by Senior Associate Yolande Lagrange and Special Counsel Christophe Platel. The newly formed team provides expert advice to clients in the aerospace sector, addressing disputes, insurance, regulatory issues, and transactional matters, with a particular focus on complex litigation. Their services also encompass aircraft transactions, bespoke contract drafting, commercial advice, and all operational and regulatory matters, including adherence to international and EU air law, airworthiness, and airport regulation.

HFW's aviation practice in Switzerland has gained recognition, with Legal 500 ranking the firm in the top tier for transport in the country. The firm boasts three Partners—Chassot, Sarah Hunt, and office head Michael Buisset—labelled as market leaders, outpacing other law firms which have no more than one 'Leading Partner' in this field. The expansion follows HFW's recent recruitment of London aviation finance disputes Partner Guy Marrison. The firm’s global aerospace team consists of 23 Partners and a total of 100 lawyers across various regions, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. This team advises a diverse clientele across the aviation industry, including over 100 airlines globally, on all facets of aviation liability, regulatory compliance, financing, leasing, and both business and private aviation.

"As the Global Head of Aerospace at HFW, David Brotherton has highlighted the significance of Laurent's arrival: Laurent is arguably the top aviation specialist in the Swiss legal market – he has been involved in every significant aviation matter relating to Switzerland over the past 15 years and is well known to HFW as our go-to lawyer for aviation referrals in the country." Brotherton emphasised Chassot's extensive expertise, including strong air and space law credentials and a long-standing litigation practice, which will enhance the firm's operations in Switzerland.

In expressing his enthusiasm about joining HFW, Laurent Chassot stated: "I have worked closely with HFW’s aerospace team for more than a decade and have always admired its focus on being true sector specialists. HFW combines a formidable global aviation platform with a strong Geneva presence, and I am excited to bring that world-leading capability and multi-jurisdictional coverage to aviation and aerospace clients in the Swiss market." His arrival also contributes to the ongoing growth of HFW’s Geneva office, following the earlier addition of international arbitration expert Vanessa Liborio in January. With over 15 years of experience in Geneva, HFW continues to extend its expertise in commodities, trade finance, shipping, and now, aviation law, encompassing a broad spectrum of corporate, commercial, disputes, regulatory, sanctions, and compliance advisory services.