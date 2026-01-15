In response to an increase in investigations and enforcement actions, global law firm HFW has launched a new service designed to assist clients requiring urgent regulatory advice. As businesses across key sectors, including shipping, commodities, insurance, aerospace, construction, and energy, navigate an increasingly challenging regulatory environment, the Global Regulatory Response service is poised to provide timely support.

The service features a network of designated legal experts accessible to clients both during and outside traditional business hours. This accessibility is crucial for those encountering various urgent regulatory challenges. These challenges may include investigations and enforcement actions initiated by market regulators and government authorities such as the FCA, PRA, OFGEM, HMRC, OFSI, and SFO, as well as their counterparts in the US, EU, Australia, Switzerland, and other regions.

Additional scenarios covered by the service involve dawn raids related to competition and antitrust matters, economic crimes like bribery, money-laundering, fraud, tax evasion, and sanctions offences. Businesses dealing with the rapid introduction of global sanctions amid geopolitical conflicts will also benefit from timely legal advice.

The new emergency service complements HFW's existing emergency response service, which is available for cyber-related crises, marine and offshore emergencies, and major incidents originating from casualties, war, terrorism, political risks, and kidnappings.

Adam Topping, Partner and Global Head of Regulatory at HFW, articulated the necessity of this service by stating that "many of our clients operate in highly regulated areas and are often required to meet urgent deadlines as a result of unexpected circumstances arising. In a regulatory landscape where we're seeing an increase in enforcement action, investigations of individual firms and markets, alongside the swift implementation of sanctions, we've launched this service to ensure that clients feel supported and able to respond to sudden developments and inquiries."

This proactive approach aims to instil confidence and resilience in clients who may otherwise struggle to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. With this initiative, HFW underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive support to navigate the challenges posed by increasing regulatory scrutiny and enforcement activity.