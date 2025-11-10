Global law firm HFW has bolstered its shipping practice with the recent hiring of Partner and Master Mariner Stephen Angove. With a wealth of experience that encompasses over 20 years at sea on oil and gas tankers and cruise ships, Stephen is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of marine casualties and related legal claims. Prior to entering the legal sphere, he developed extensive command experience of large vessels and holds a Master Mariner Certificate of Competency as well as qualifications as a marine engineer.

Initially based in HFW's London office, Stephen is set to relocate to Piraeus in early 2026, positioning him as the only full-time Greek-based mariner affiliated with any international law firm. His arrival comes on the heels of HFW’s recent appointments of Master Mariner Mike Bunton in London and shipping disputes Partner Elizabeth Sloane in Australia. This strategic hiring increases HFW’s roster to 15 Mariners and Master Mariners across key global regions, reinforcing its standing as the largest specialist shipping team of any international law firm with over 220 lawyers.

Dimitri Vassos, Head of the Piraeus Office at HFW, expressed his enthusiasm for Stephen's addition, stating that “Stephen is an outstanding addition to our market-leading shipping practice. As a Master Mariner, a qualified marine engineer, and an English-qualified solicitor, Stephen has a rare multi-discipline perspective that enables him to bridge the gap between operational realities and legal strategy.” He added that Stephen's vast seagoing experience, which includes time as Captain, brings invaluable insight into vessel operations.

Stephen is well-versed in advising shipowners, P&I clubs, hull and war underwriters, and salvors on various marine casualty matters such as collisions, grounding, sinking, and acts of piracy. His expertise also extends to shipping and insurance disputes, covering topics like speed and performance issues, cargo shortages, and ship management.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining HFW, Stephen Angove stated, "HFW is rightly regarded as the world's leading maritime law practice. Having acted as opponent to HFW many times over the years, I've always been impressed by its strategic thinking and its sector-led, client-first approach, and consider it a great compliment that they have asked me to join their team." He acknowledged HFW's dedication to harnessing the expertise of Master Mariners, reinforcing the firm's commitment to practical, hands-on maritime law.

HFW's reputation in the shipping sector is further validated by its top-tier rankings in legal directories such as Chambers and The Legal 500, as well as being recognised by The Times as one of the UK’s leading maritime practices. Having established a presence in Piraeus for over 30 years, HFW recently relocated its office to the iconic Piraeus Tower, further enhancing its commitment to the Greek shipping market.