The Secretary of State for Justice has confirmed the appointment of Her Honour Anne Molyneux MBE as the Vice Chair of the Parole Board, a role she will fulfil alongside her judicial membership for a term of five years beginning on 6 December 2025. This leadership position places her under the stewardship of Alexandra Marks CBE, the current Chair of the Parole Board, who designated Molyneux to this significant role. The Vice Chair’s responsibilities will include sharing in the leadership and governance of the Parole Board, which is tasked with assessing the risk of prisoners to determine their safe release into the community.

The Parole Board, operating as an Executive Non-Departmental Public Body under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Justice, plays a crucial role in enhancing public safety by evaluating prisoners' risk levels. Established in 1967 under the Criminal Justice Act, the Board has evolved to work collaboratively with various criminal justice partners. Appointments to the Board, excluding Judicial members, are governed by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, thereby ensuring integrity in the selection processes.

Her Honour Anne Molyneux brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She served as a Circuit Judge from 2007 to 2017, progressed to Senior Circuit Judge at the Central Criminal Court from 2017 to 2022, and held the position of Deputy High Court Judge from 2013 until 2022. Additionally, Molyneux has significant experience in the Court of Appeal Criminal Division, having served as an Additional Judge. Her commitment to justice is further evidenced by her work as a trustee and member of the Board of the Access to Justice Foundation, appointed in 2024 as the nominee of the Lady Chief Justice. Molyneux also holds prior experience as both an Independent member (2003 – 2007) and a Judicial member (2010 – 2019) of the Parole Board, highlighting her long-standing dedication to this vital institution.