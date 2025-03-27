Henrietta Ronson joins Corker Binning partnership

Leading criminal and regulatory litigation firm, Corker Binning, has announced the appointment of Henrietta Ronson to its partnership, effective from 1st April 2025. Ronson will specialise in serious and general crime, joining Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh and Edward Grange in enhancing the firm’s established criminal litigation practice.

Ronson boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of cases involving high-profile clients, including business leaders, politicians, celebrities, and professionals from various sectors such as finance, media, and medicine. Her expertise spans sexual offences, domestic abuse, violence, drug-related crimes, fraud, and corruption investigations. She is renowned for providing discreet and tailored legal advice to safeguard her clients’ reputations and interests during challenging times. Ronson was previously a partner at Simons Muirhead Burton, where she made significant contributions to their Crime and Regulatory Department after joining as an associate in 2018.

Her professional reputation has earned her continued recognition in leading legal directories, including Spears, Chambers & Partners, and Legal 500, where she has been ranked as ‘Up and Coming’ in Chambers and ‘Next Generation Partner’ in Legal 500. Ronson’s analytical approach and confident client relations make her a standout figure in her field.

Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh, criminal investigations partner at Corker Binning, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am delighted that Henrietta is joining us to further bolster our offering in serious and general crime. She brings with her a wealth of experience combined with formidable talent and well-earned respect in the market, and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the team.”

Henrietta Ronson herself shared her excitement about joining the firm, stating, “Joining Corker Binning is an incredible opportunity to work alongside some of the best minds in criminal defence. The firm has a stellar reputation for fighting smart and achieving results. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to its continued success.”

With Ronson’s arrival, Corker Binning strengthens its position as a leader in criminal defence, continuing to provide top-tier legal services to its clients in some of the most complex and high-profile cases.