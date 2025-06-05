Helsing, a company focused on defence technology, has announced the acquisition of German aircraft manufacturer Grob Aircraft SE. The acquisition follows Helsing's restructuring into a new SE parent company and is seen as a strategic move to drive innovation in aerial warfare capabilities. The legal and tax advice for the deal is being provided by Noerr, with a team led by Ira Tsoures, Dominik Rompza, and Christian Pleister, who are also advising on various matters related to Grob Aircraft.

The partnership aims to merge Grob Aircraft's expertise in composite materials with Helsing’s advanced artificial intelligence and software solutions, aiming to create a new standard in military aviation. "Together, we will develop the next generation of capabilities for aerial warfare," a spokesperson for Helsing stated, highlighting the significance of combining both companies' strengths.

Grob Aircraft has established itself as a reliable partner in military and general aviation, with a strong global presence in flight training programmes. The company’s advanced composite technology provides a lightweight and durable platform, ideally suited to integrate Helsing's AI capabilities effectively.

This acquisition is pending the approval of regulatory bodies, and further details regarding the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The collaborative success of the deal also involves Noerr’s partnership with Norton Rose Fulbright, who contributed to the advisory team.

Noerr's comprehensive team includes several specialists from different sectors, such as Nicolas Schlüter, Marco Siemers, and Carsten Heinz, among others, ensuring a well-rounded approach to this important strategic acquisition.