Helpline moves to Nottingham Law School

Support Through Court, a vital helpline providing legal guidance to individuals navigating the court system alone, has officially relocated its National Helpline to Nottingham Law School (NLS). The helpline, which has supported more than 17,000 people annually over the last two years, will now be hosted at NLS alongside the existing National Online Service. This move is set to streamline and expand access to much-needed legal support, offering an essential resource for individuals who cannot afford or do not have access to legal representation.

The NLS partnership has been instrumental in ensuring the accessibility of the helpline and online services. Each year, a minimum of 150 NLS students are trained to assist through these services, contributing to the provision of free legal support. Volunteers engage with clients, providing practical advice on civil and family cases, assisting with court forms, statements, and procedures, and offering emotional support during a stressful time. This service is crucial for many litigants in person, who face complex court processes without professional legal guidance.

The National Helpline provides immediate support over the phone, while the National Online Service allows for telephone or video consultations. With up to 48 law students working daily across these services, it is estimated that around 3,000 clients per month will benefit from this initiative, which aims to bridge the justice gap for people who may otherwise be left without support.

Laura Pinkney, head of NLS Legal, commented on the relocation, saying, “This development is testament to the strength and success of the Support Through Court/NLS partnership to date, and we look forward to continuing to work with Support Through Court to help more litigants in person and to offer more outstanding opportunities to our students.”

Lizzy Parkes, Senior Service Manager for Support Through Court’s National Services, also expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, “This is an incredibly exciting time for Support Through Court with our national services giving us the opportunity to reach more clients around the UK who may not be able to get in touch with a local office for support. We are grateful to have the support of NLS Legal, Nottingham Trent University, and its fantastic students to assist us in ensuring that no one must face court alone.”

With its new base at NLS, Support Through Court is poised to extend its impact and further its mission of providing free, compassionate support to individuals in need of legal assistance during their court journey.