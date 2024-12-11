Helping clients plan for their pets’ future care

There is no legal definition of a pet in English law, so they’re considered as an item, meaning that they belong to their owner, just like a piece of furniture or an item of jewellery. Yet most of us think of our pets as a member of the family, they rely on us completely and, in return, give love and support back in abundance.

Fortunately, unlike with chattels, there are, and rightly so, laws that must be followed when owning an animal, such as the Animal Welfare Act. In simple terms, a pet is a domestic animal, which is generally considered as one that is tamed and kept for companionship or assistance, and is under the control of a human.

The first thing that most of us think of when it comes to pets is dogs, cats, hamsters and rabbits, which are generally kept in the house. However, there are some pets where that wouldn’t be suitable; consider a horse or a brood of chickens that, just like a cat, are domesticated animals requiring the attention and care of their owner.

Provisions for pets

Anyone with a pet will want to know that they have a safe and happy home when they are no longer able to care for them. It’s not something that’s discussed often, mainly because we don’t want to think about bad things happening, like going into care, becoming too unwell to keep up with their needs, or even death. If pets are to be cared for appropriately, provision must be made for them in advance.

Some of the most stressful scenarios we see as private client lawyers are when people suddenly go into hospital or care and last-minute arrangements have to be made for pets. Thank goodness for kind neighbours, but not everyone is so lucky.

One particular lady, I can recall, many years ago, moved into care on a Friday afternoon and it was a case of the whole team downing tools on any other matters until her dog had suitable care for the weekend, which was in the form of temporary kennels until it could be rehomed. Luckily in that instance the dog didn’t have complex needs and was well socialised, so wouldn’t be too distressed by staying temporarily in kennels. However, after the pandemic, there are many more pets with temperament issues due to a lack of socialisation.

Asking the question

It’s even more of a reason to have the conversation and encourage clients to think and plan for their pets. All pets have unique needs, and planning ahead will minimise distress for both the pet and the owner.

Just as they’d make provision in their will for a special family heirloom or their favourite piece of jewellery, they can quickly and easily name someone who could look after their pet. Not everyone has family members or friends who can take over, which is why it’s important to give them the reassurance that there are trusted options available.

It’s a difficult conversation, but asking the question ‘have you planned for your pets?’ will help give peace of mind when arrangements are in place, one less thing to worry about.



There are several wonderful animal charities that are able to help.

Pet profiling with the Cinnamon Trust

You may have heard of the Cinnamon Trust. They offer a pet profiling service, where they provide day-to-day care of pets when owners can’t meet their needs due to frailty or a terminal illness. With prior arrangements, they will also take a pet into their care if an owner has to go into nursing care, or passes away.

None of the pets cared for by the Cinnamon Trust go into kennels, instead they go to a loving forever foster home, because the Cinnamon Trust already have information about their wants and needs from the pet profiling process (which owners can and must do now if they want their pet to benefit from the charity’s support). Then they can match the pet to the best home, music to the ears of all loving animal owners.

Not only that, but any pet profiled by the Cinnamon Trust that comes into their care is covered for all their future vet bills and the costs of specialised diets. Forever Fosterers also receive holiday cover too.

They care for all pets, regardless of the type (even tarantulas are welcome), so long as the pet has been profiled with them in advance.

Pets with ongoing medical requirements are cared for at one of their two home-from-home sanctuaries, in Devon and Cornwall, where they get the necessary 24/7 love, care and attention they deserve. All meals are home cooked and pets have access to open spaces.