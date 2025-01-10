Helicopter manufacturer faces historic lawsuit

The family of Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, former Leicester City Football Club Chairman, has filed the largest fatal accident claim in English history. The legal action, lodged at the High Court, seeks £2.15 billion in compensation following the tragic helicopter crash in October 2018 that claimed Khun Vichai’s life alongside four others.

The lawsuit targets Leonardo S.p.A., alleging negligence in the design of the AW169 helicopter involved in the crash. According to a 209-page Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report released in September 2023, the crash was caused by the seizure of a critical tail rotor component, leading to an uncontrollable spin and subsequent impact. The report highlighted that design changes adopted in other helicopter models were omitted from the AW169, a decision the claim argues could have prevented the disaster.

Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who succeeded his father as Leicester City Chairman, said his family continues to deeply feel the loss. He stated, “My father trusted Leonardo when he bought that helicopter, but the conclusions of the report show his trust was fatally misplaced. I hold them wholly responsible for his death.”

The claim further alleges that Leonardo failed to adequately warn customers or regulators about potential risks tied to the helicopter’s design. It seeks damages for loss of earnings and the profound personal and professional impact of Khun Vichai’s untimely death.

Peter Neenan, a partner at Stewarts and legal representative for the Srivaddhanaprabha family, described the AAIB report as damning, stating, “Leonardo’s customers include national militaries, air ambulances, and other first responders. It is critical that operators have faith in these machines.”

With leading aviation law specialists, including Philip Shepherd KC and Harry Steinberg KC, the claim underscores the ongoing significance of aviation safety and accountability. Leonardo has yet to issue a formal response to the lawsuit.