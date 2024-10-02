Helen Sewell appointed to Family Procedure Rule Committee
Helen Sewell joins Family Procedure Rule Committee, bringing over three decades of legal experience
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Helen Sewell as a legal adviser member of the Family Procedure Rule Committee (FPRC) for a three-year term, from 30 September 2024 to 29 September 2027. Established in 2004, the FPRC creates rules to ensure a clear, accessible, and efficient family justice system, governing procedures in the High Court and family courts.
Helen Sewell, a solicitor since 1991, currently serves as a Legal Team Manager for HMCTS. With previous experience as a Justices’ Legal Advisor in Wiltshire, her expertise will contribute to the ongoing development of family court procedures.