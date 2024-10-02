Helen Sewell appointed to Family Procedure Rule Committee

The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Helen Sewell as a legal adviser member of the Family Procedure Rule Committee (FPRC) for a three-year term, from 30 September 2024 to 29 September 2027. Established in 2004, the FPRC creates rules to ensure a clear, accessible, and efficient family justice system, governing procedures in the High Court and family courts.

Helen Sewell, a solicitor since 1991, currently serves as a Legal Team Manager for HMCTS. With previous experience as a Justices’ Legal Advisor in Wiltshire, her expertise will contribute to the ongoing development of family court procedures.