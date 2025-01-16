Helen Hamilton-Shaw named new CEO of LawNet

LawNet has announced the appointment of Helen Hamilton-Shaw as its new Chief Executive, succeeding Chris Marston, who will continue in the role until June 2025. This transition marks a significant leadership change for the 35-year-old national network of progressive SME law firms.

Chris Marston has led LawNet for over a decade, helping the organisation grow its influence and recognition within the legal sector. Known for championing the interests of LawNet’s members, Marston has been an advocate for strategic development and innovation in law firm management.

Derek Rodgers, chair of the LawNet board, praised Marston's leadership, calling him a "hard act to follow," and expressed confidence in Hamilton-Shaw’s ability to take the helm.

Currently LawNet’s member engagement & strategy director, Helen Hamilton-Shaw has been with the organisation since 2004. She has played a pivotal role in several of LawNet’s key initiatives, including the creation of the award-winning Excellence Mark. This mark, which is now integrated into the organisation’s ISO9001 standard, allows firms to distinguish themselves based on client care and experience.

Helen Hamilton-Shaw has over 20 years of experience in the legal sector and an MBA from Aston Business School. As CEO, she is set to build on Marston’s legacy, driving innovation and ensuring the network continues to meet the evolving needs of its members.

In her statement, Helen Hamilton-Shaw expressed gratitude to Marston for his mentorship and outlined her vision for LawNet’s future, focusing on growth, innovation, and continued support for member firms.