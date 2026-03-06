The Administrative Court has refused a renewed application for permission to appeal against an extradition order to Poland, holding that a six-year gap between warrant issue and NCA certification did not amount to an arguable error in the District Judge's Article 8 analysis, given the applicant's conceded fugitivity and the systemic consequences of Brexit for UK access to EU law-enforcement databases.

Mikolaj Heidrych was the subject of an accusation European Arrest Warrant issued by the District Court in Bydgoszcz in October 2018 and certified by the NCA in December 2024. He was arrested in the United Kingdom shortly thereafter. The warrant alleged four offences, including drug supply and robbery committed in Germany and cannabis importation into Poland. District Judge McGarva at Westminster Magistrates' Court discharged Heidrych on the two German offences, finding the dual criminality requirement under section 64 of the Extradition Act 2003 unsatisfied, but ordered extradition on the remaining counts: importation of approximately 939 grams of cannabis into Poland and possession of a small quantity there. Heidrych had been detained in Poland between April 2015 and April 2016, released on conditions that included a prohibition on leaving Poland, and had nonetheless departed for the United Kingdom in 2016, where he had worked and lived without further offending. The District Judge was sure to the criminal standard that Heidrych was a fugitive who had deliberately placed himself beyond the reach of the Polish court.

The delay argument

The sole ground pursued on renewal was that the District Judge had failed to treat the six-year certification delay as culpable and had therefore given it insufficient weight in the Article 8 and section 21A balance. The submission was founded on the observation that an English translation of the warrant appeared to have been produced in November 2018, from which it was argued the authorities must be taken to have known of Heidrych's presence in the United Kingdom from that date. Mr Henley, who had appeared below, candidly acknowledged that this point had not been taken at the extradition hearing.

Sweeting J was not persuaded that knowledge of the applicant's whereabouts could safely be inferred from the translation date alone. The NCA had provided evidence that the UK's departure from the EU caused the loss of access to SIRENE data; that an Interpol case was not created until September 2024; and that a viable UK footprint was not identified until December 2024, whereupon the warrant was certified and executed without delay.

Legal principles applied

The court reaffirmed the approach in Pabian v Poland [2024] EWHC 2431 (Admin), where Chamberlain J had confirmed that delay may bear on the Article 8 balance in two respects: inadequately explained delay by the issuing state may cast light on how seriously that state regards the offending; delay by the executing state may affect the weight given to private and family life that has developed in the interim. Critically, the weight to be given to such interference is attenuated — though not extinguished — by fugitivity. The District Judge had expressly applied this framework, attributing some delay to fugitivity and some to systemic post-Brexit disruption, and had weighed both in the balance. That was a lawful and orthodox approach.

Heidrych had no dependants or caring responsibilities in the United Kingdom. The remaining offending — importation of close to a kilogram of cannabis acting with others — was assessed as serious. The public interest in extradition, reinforced by the conceded fugitivity, remained determinative. As Turner J had observed on the papers, even had the delay been attributed entirely to the authorities rather than the applicant, the outcome would have been inevitable given the absence of any family relationship started or significantly developed during the period of delay.

The renewed application for permission to appeal was refused.