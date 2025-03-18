Hegarty donates to local charities

East of England law firm, Hegarty, has proudly presented cheques to its four chosen charities of 2024, marking the culmination of a year-long fundraising and community initiative that exceeded all expectations.

The firm set an ambitious fundraising goal of £10,000 in early 2024 and pledged to complete 50 acts of kindness to celebrate its 50 years in business, which not only recognised five decades of legal expertise but also underscored Hegarty’s deep-rooted commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

Through a host of creative fundraising events, including bake sales, raffles, quiz nights, a virtual cycle challenge, and a gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks climb, the team surpassed their target before the year’s end. In recognition of this success, the partners at Hegarty generously topped up the total raised, ensuring each charity received an equal share.

Thanks to the generosity and dedication of the Hegarty team, clients, and the local community, a total of £16,000 was raised, and each charity recently received a cheque of £4,000 to support their invaluable community work.

The four charities that benefitted from Hegarty's fundraising efforts were:

Sports Connections Foundation (Peterborough) – Using sport to engage and inspire disadvantaged children

MindSpace (Stamford) – Promoting mental health and wellbeing through community initiatives

Pepper’s A Safe Place (Oakham) – Offering a safe, welcoming environment for those struggling with their mental health

Dementia Support South Lincs (Market Deeping) – Providing crucial support for individuals and families affected by dementia

Speaking about the achievement, Kally Singh, Senior Partner at Hegarty, said “2024 was an incredibly special year for us. Not only did we celebrate 50 years as a trusted local law firm, but we also strengthened our connection with the communities that have supported us over the decades.”

“The success of our fundraising efforts is a testament to the generosity of our staff, clients, and local supporters. We are delighted to be able to present these cheques to the hardworking teams leading these charities and we know that the funds will go directly towards making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The cheque presentations were a moment of celebration and gratitude, bringing together representatives from each charity alongside members of the Hegarty team.

As Hegarty moves into its next 50 years, the firm remains committed to supporting local causes and strengthening its community impact. “While our anniversary year may be over, our dedication to giving back is not,” added Kally. “We look forward to continuing our charitable efforts and finding new ways to support the incredible organisations that work tirelessly for our community.”

Hegarty was established in 1974 and is one of the largest law firms in the region. It offers a wide range of legal expertise as property conveyancers, experts in wills, trust and probate issues, family law solicitors and dispute resolution advisors, as well as offering corporate legal services from its offices in Market Deeping, Stamford, Oakham, Peterborough, and now, Bourne.