Hegarty Bourne office opening: A celebration of 50 years

Hegarty, a well-known solicitor firm based in the East of England, is celebrating a significant milestone with the opening of its new office in Bourne, Lincolnshire. This new location marks the firm’s fifth office, joining its existing branches in Peterborough, Market Deeping, Oakham, and Stamford. Set to officially open on October 21, 2024, the Bourne office reflects the firm’s commitment to expanding its reach while celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Located at 11a North Street, Bourne PE10 9AE, the new office is poised to provide residents with access to expert legal services, particularly in family law, trust, and probate matters. The firm will host an open day on October 22 from 12 PM to 6 PM, inviting the community to tour the new space, meet the Hegarty team, and enjoy refreshments.

Chris Brown, a Partner at Hegarty and a local resident, expressed pride in the opening, stating, “This new location allows us to extend our commitment to the Bourne community. We are excited to bring our trusted legal services to this area, further strengthening our presence in Lincolnshire.”

The Bourne office represents not just an expansion of Hegarty’s geographical footprint but also a celebration of its rich history and dedication to client care. The firm, established in 1974, has a longstanding reputation for providing exceptional legal services across a wide range of areas, including property conveyancing, wills, family law, and corporate legal services.

In addition to the opening of the Bourne office, Hegarty is actively engaging in community support initiatives to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The firm has committed to completing 50 fundraising activities throughout 2024, aiming to raise £10,000 for local charities associated with each of its offices. By July, Hegarty had already surpassed its goal, raising approximately £13,000.

Hegarty’s ongoing efforts demonstrate its commitment to serving the local community, ensuring that residents in Bourne and surrounding areas receive top-tier legal advice and support. With the new office, the firm continues to uphold its ethos of being a dedicated local law firm while making a meaningful impact through community engagement.

As Hegarty embarks on this new chapter, it looks forward to fostering lasting relationships within the Bourne community, providing reliable legal services for years to come.