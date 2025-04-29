In a notable strategic move, Laytons ETL has welcomed James Brumwell as a Partner within its real estate and company/commercial teams. This appointment comes from his previous role at Axiom Ince Solicitors, where he had established a robust practice in commercial and commercial property law. As a bilingual British-Chilean national, Mr Brumwell is well-versed in various aspects of commercial real estate and corporate transactions, making him an invaluable asset to the firm.

Mr Brumwell has built a career characterised by his expertise in cross-border transactions, joint ventures, investment and real estate development work, specifically in the hospitality, leisure, and aviation sectors. He possesses strong connections in Spain, Latin America, and the Middle East, which complement Laytons ETL’s focus on international client needs. “Laytons ETL, with its outstanding reputation in cross-border matters and culture of close collaboration across departments, pulling together multi-disciplinary teams to deliver for clients, is the perfect platform for my practice,” he commented. His enthusiasm extends to the opportunities within the ETL GLOBAL network, which enhances the firm’s capabilities internationally.

Prior to joining Laytons ETL, Mr Brumwell held key positions in prominent UK law firms like DAC Beachcroft and the Spanish firm OSB ABOGADOS. His experience also includes serving as General Counsel and European Managing Director for Howard Holdings Plc, where he oversaw significant real estate projects across multiple European countries, amassing a GDV of around €1.9bn. Furthermore, he played a vital role as the lead investor in a consortium that revitalised a first-division football club in Spain in just 18 months.

David Lewis, Head of Real Estate at Laytons ETL, expressed confidence in Mr Brumwell's capabilities, stating “James is a great addition to the team and his appointment is a reflection of the strength of Laytons ETL’s proposition for clients and solicitors alike.” He emphasized that Laytons ETL offers a supportive environment that enables solicitors to thrive while maintaining a close-knit culture free from heavily siloed practices.

As Laytons ETL celebrates its 150th year of legal practice in 2025, it continues to strengthen its position in the market by enhancing its service offerings through talent acquisition. The firm, which joined the ETL GLOBAL network in 2021, recently relocated to new Grade A offices on Cannon Street, allowing it to accommodate a growing headcount and broaden its operational scope as it positions itself for continued success.