Heather Laing named Chief Executive

The Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) has confirmed that Heather Laing will continue in her role as Chief Executive on a permanent basis. Having initially taken on the position as interim Chief Executive in January 2025, Heather brings extensive knowledge and leadership experience to the organisation, reinforcing its commitment to high standards in the immigration sector.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner, expressed his support for the decision saying he is delighted that Heather has been appointed as the IAA’s permanent Chief Executive. Having been in the role since January, her leadership, expertise, and commitment have already made a significant impact, and he has every confidence that she will continue to drive the organisation forward. With Heather in the lead, the IAA will continue to evolve and successfully deliver its mission to regulate the immigration sector, ensure high standards of practice and protect the interests of advice seekers.

Heather Laing, Chief Executive, shared her enthusiasm for the role saying it’s a huge privilege to continue leading the IAA as Chief Executive. Over the past two months, she has seen first-hand the dedication of the team and the impact of their work in regulating the immigration sector. As they move forward, she looks forward to building on this momentum, delivering on strategic priorities, and ensuring that advice seekers remain at the heart of everything they do.

Heather Laing was first appointed as interim Chief Executive following the IAA’s rebrand on 16 January 2025. After a fair and open recruitment process, she now assumes the role permanently, bringing a wealth of experience from her career in fraud prevention, public service, and immigration. Her past roles include key leadership positions within the Home Office, as well as serving as Chair of the Advisory Board at Cifas, a leading fraud prevention agency.

As Chief Executive, Heather will continue to drive the IAA’s transformation agenda, ensuring that the organisation remains a high-performing and outward-focused authority. Her leadership will be instrumental in maintaining the IAA’s strong regulatory framework and commitment to providing quality services to those seeking immigration advice.